War update: Iran deploys cluster missiles in major barrage targeting Tel Aviv

KEY POINTS

Iran utilized ballistic missiles equipped with cluster warheads in its latest bombardment of Tel Aviv on Thursday night, causing significant material damage and fires.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that missile fragments and unexploded submunitions were scattered across central Israel, sparking fires in at least three residential locations.

The attack is part of “Operation True Promise IV,” Tehran’s retaliatory campaign following the February 28 assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While the IDF reported multiple interceptions, the use of cluster munitions has raised alarms regarding long-term risks to civilians from unexploded “bomblets.”

MAIN STORY

The conflict between Iran and the U.S.-Israeli alliance reached a new level of intensity on Thursday as Tehran deployed cluster munitions in a heavy missile barrage targeting Tel Aviv. Israeli media and eyewitnesses reported two near-simultaneous waves of explosions that lit up the night sky over central Israel. According to Channel 12, the attack resulted in a large fire at a residential building on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, forcing immediate evacuations.

The use of cluster warheads represents a strategic shift in Iran’s tactics. Unlike standard high-explosive warheads, cluster missiles release hundreds of smaller submunitions over a wide area, designed to maximize damage to infrastructure and saturate air defense systems. Israeli police confirmed they are currently handling multiple scenes involving fallen projectiles and submunitions, warning residents to stay away from debris due to the high risk of unexploded ordnance.

Tehran has maintained that these strikes—which began on February 28—are a direct response to a joint U.S.-Israeli “decapitation strike” that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top military officials in Tehran. Since the start of this month, Iran has launched hundreds of drones and missiles not only at Israel but also at U.S. military assets in Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain. As the regional war enters its second week, the humanitarian toll is mounting, with casualties reported in previous strikes on Beit Shemesh and significant damage to civilian ports and residential hubs across the Middle East.

INCIDENT SUMMARY: TEL AVIV BARRAGE (MARCH 5)

Weaponry Used: Ballistic missiles with cluster warheads and long-range drones.

Ballistic missiles with cluster warheads and long-range drones. Impact Zones: At least three confirmed locations in and around Tel Aviv and Netanya.

At least three confirmed locations in and around Tel Aviv and Netanya. Casualties: No immediate fatalities reported from Thursday’s specific barrage; medics treated several for shock and minor injuries.

No immediate fatalities reported from Thursday’s specific barrage; medics treated several for shock and minor injuries. Material Damage: Major fires in residential buildings and damage to commercial infrastructure.

Major fires in residential buildings and damage to commercial infrastructure. Defense Response: IDF intercepted a “handful” of missiles; sirens sounded across central Israel.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This great crime will never go unanswered… the pure blood of this eminent leader will flow like a roaring spring,” stated a representative of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council following Khamenei’s death.

following Khamenei’s death. “We are currently handling scenes involving fallen projectiles in central Israel… damage has been caused,” reported Israeli Police on Thursday night.

on Thursday night. “Iran used cluster missiles during its latest bombardment of Tel Aviv… causing major damage,” according to Israel’s Channel 12.

WHAT’S NEXT

The IDF is expected to conduct retaliatory strikes against Iranian missile launch sites, which have reportedly been moved to resilient, partially underground facilities.

Regional neighbors, including the UAE and Qatar, remain on high alert as Iran continues to target “U.S. presence” within their borders.

Human rights organizations are likely to investigate the use of cluster munitions in civilian-populated areas like Tel Aviv, citing international laws regarding indiscriminate weaponry.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the war has entered a dangerous phase where “decapitation” strikes are being met with indiscriminate weaponry. With Ayatollah Khamenei dead and Tehran deploying cluster missiles in residential centers, the conflict is rapidly evolving into a total war with no immediate diplomatic exit in sight.