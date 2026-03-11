Israel shifts ground forces to Lebanon front as war escalates

KEY POINTS

• The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are shifting elite ground troops, specifically the Golani Brigade, from the Gaza Strip to the northern border with Lebanon.

• The move follows a “situational assessment” by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, aiming to reinforce the front against Hezbollah amid an intensifying regional conflict.

• Since the latest phase of fighting began on March 2, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed at least 570 people, with over 750,000 displaced.

• Despite the shift north, military operations continue in Gaza, where the total death toll since October 2023 has now surpassed 72,130.

MAIN STORY

In a major strategic realignment, Israel announced on Wednesday that it is pulling veteran infantry units out of the Gaza Strip to bolster its northern front.

The Golani Brigade, which has spent months in high-intensity combat in the Palestinian enclave, is now operating under the Northern Command along the Lebanese frontier. This redeployment is seen as a preparation for a potential large-scale ground invasion aimed at creating a “buffer zone” and pushing Hezbollah forces away from the border.

The escalation in the north was triggered on March 2 when Hezbollah launched massive rocket barrages in retaliation for the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader. In response, Israel launched “Operation Forward Defense,” crossing the border on March 3 to establish positions inside Lebanese territory. The Lebanese Prime Minister’s office reports that the humanitarian toll has been devastating, with 570 killed and nearly a million people forced to flee their homes in the south and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

While the focus shifts north, the situation in Gaza remains grim. Despite a “fragile ceasefire” announced in late 2025, health authorities report that 649 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since October of last year.

Local hospitals continue to receive casualties daily, and officials warned today that thousands of victims remain buried under the rubble of destroyed neighborhoods that rescue teams still cannot reach due to ongoing skirmishes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

• “The military will not desist until the threat posed by Hezbollah is eliminated,” stated Eyal Zamir, Israeli Chief of Staff.

• The Lebanese Government has issued a formal ban on Hezbollah’s military activities, though enforcement remains passive as the Lebanese Armed Forces avoid direct confrontation with the group.

• Hezbollah officials responded on Monday, vowing to continue fighting “whatever the cost” until Israeli forces evacuate seized territories.

WHAT’S NEXT

• Ground Expansion: With the Golani Brigade now in place, military analysts expect the IDF to push deeper toward the Litani River to enforce a demilitarized zone.

• UN Intervention: The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet on March 17 to discuss the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the safety of peacekeepers who have already come under fire.

• Gaza Status: The withdrawal of elite units may lead to a change in tactics in Gaza, shifting from large-scale maneuvers to targeted “mop-up” operations in remaining pockets of resistance.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Israel is preparing for a “two-front” reality where the north has become the primary theater of war. By moving its most battle-hardened troops from Gaza to Lebanon, the IDF is signaling that it intends to end the Hezbollah threat by force, even as the broader war with Iran continues to simmer across the region.