NERC orders registration for all private transmission substations

KEY POINTS

• The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued a new order (NERC/2026/013) requiring all grid-connected private transmission substations to register.

• Private owners must now obtain an Independent Electricity Transmission Network Operator (IETNO) permit to stay connected to the national grid.

• The directive aims to fix frequent “transmission line trips” and improve the overall safety and reliability of Nigeria’s power supply.

• Existing owners have 45 days to apply for their permits, while new operators must get one before they even plug in.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s electricity regulator is tightening its grip on the national grid. In a new order effective March 9, 2026, NERC has mandated that all privately owned transmission substations—often used by major factories or “bulk consumers”—must be officially authorized.

This move comes after the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) reported frequent technical glitches and line trips caused by unmonitored private equipment.

Under the new rules, the days of operating a private substation “under the radar” are over.

NERC is introducing the IETNO permit to ensure that every piece of equipment connected to the grid meets national safety standards.

To make this work, NISO has been given just five days to hand over a full list of all existing private substation owners (PTSOs) to the regulator.

Once notified, these owners have a 45-day window to get their paperwork in order or face regulatory sanctions.

A major part of this cleanup involves new technology. NISO will deploy IoT-based metering systems at every interconnection point within the next 120 days.

This will give the government “real-time visibility” into how much power these private stations are pulling and whether they are causing stability issues.

Operators will also be required to submit monthly reports, with NISO carrying out regular physical inspections to make sure everyone is following the Grid Code.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

• NERC stated the Order is meant to “strengthen oversight of privately owned substations” and improve “grid reliability, safety, and operational visibility.”

• Officials from NISO noted that the move was triggered by “frequent transmission line trips” that have affected the stability of the entire national supply.

• Industry experts believe the IoT-based metering is the most significant step, as it finally provides the regulator with “real-time data” to manage grid load.

WHAT’S NEXT

• Direct Notifications: If you own a large-scale private substation, expect a formal notice from NISO before the end of this week.

• Permit Rush: NERC is expected to open a dedicated portal to handle the surge of IETNO applications over the next month.

• Tech Rollout: Engineering teams from NISO will begin surveying sites for the installation of the new IoT meters to meet the 120-day goal.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the government is tired of “mystery trips” on the national grid. By forcing private substation owners to get a permit and install smart meters, NERC is trying to ensure that big power users don’t accidentally knock out electricity for everyone else.