Interswitchspak 7.0: 27 Students Qualify For National STEM Semi-Finals

InterswitchSPAK, the flagship national science competition powered by Interswitch, the leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, has announced the 27 outstanding students advancing to the semi-finals of its 7th edition. In a resounding showcase of academic brilliance and nationwide talent, the competition continues to inspire young innovators across Nigeria, equipping them with the skills and confidence to tackle real-world challenges.

More than a contest, InterswitchSPAK has become a launchpad for future innovators, fostering problem-solving, critical thinking, and the confidence needed to tackle real-world challenges in Nigeria and beyond.

The semi-finalists emerged from the preliminary stage, which brought together 81 brilliant students who qualified through a rigorous pre-qualifying examination from an initial pool of over 18,000 entries submitted by students across more than 2,000 secondary schools nationwide.

The top 27 represent several states across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country, including Niger, Enugu, Abia, Rivers, Abuja, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Anambra among others. This broad reach reflects InterswitchSPAK’s nationwide impact, as well as Interswitch’s commitment to promoting gender inclusion and equal opportunities in STEM education.

Beyond academic knowledge, the competition is designed to test and sharpen essential traits such as speed, intelligence, accuracy, and innovation, qualities vital for thriving in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. Through its rigorous stages, InterswitchSPAK not only identifies Nigeria’s brightest young minds but also nurtures their ability to think critically, solve complex problems, and develop innovative solutions with real-world relevance.

Highlighting the significance of the competition, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, said:

“InterswitchSPAK is more than a competition; it is a deliberate investment in the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders. By creating a platform that challenges and inspires young minds, we are equipping them with the skills, confidence, and mindset to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy.”

For many participants, the InterswitchSPAK journey represents years of preparation and the dream of showcasing their skills on a national stage. One of the semi-finalists, Gbolamiga Atekoja from Heritreats Private Secondary School, Ondo State, shared his excitement. He said:



“Qualifying for the preliminaries of InterswitchSPAK has been a dream come true. I have always wanted to be part of this competition since my junior secondary school days. The experience has pushed me to think faster, work smarter, and believe more in my abilities. I’m grateful for the opportunity and for the platform Interswitch has created for students like me to grow and showcase our potential.”

The 27 semi-finalists now move a step closer to winning the highly coveted InterswitchSPAK prize, which includes substantial scholarships and other rewards to support their university education. This year, the stakes are higher, with a scholarship pool of over ₦35 million. The overall winner will receive a ₦15 million tertiary scholarship spread over five years, a laptop, and monthly stipends.

The first runner-up will be awarded a ₦10 million scholarship spread over three years plus a laptop, while the second runner-up will earn a ₦5 million scholarship for one year along with a laptop. Additional cash prizes will also be awarded to 4th to 9th place winners, the top 18 semi-finalists, and the top 27 teachers who demonstrate exceptional dedication to mentoring their students.

Since its inception in 2017, InterswitchSPAK has inspired thousands of young Africans to dream big in the fields of science and technology. Interswitch remains deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment where every young Nigerian, regardless of gender, background, or location, has equal access to opportunities that can transform their future.

Through initiatives like InterswitchSPAK, the company continues to invest in the next generation of innovators, equipping them with the skills, resources, and confidence needed to drive positive change and contribute meaningfully to national and global development.