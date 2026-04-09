Interswitch welcomes largest-ever developer academy cohort, strengthening Africa’s tech talent pipeline

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has announced the induction of the third and largest cohort of developer interns into its Developer Academy, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to building world-class technology talent and strengthening Africa’s digital ecosystem.

Selected from a pool of over 20,000 applications, the new cohort emerged through a rigorous multi-stage process involving technical assessments, and interviews. Their induction into the Developer Academy highlights both the scale of interest in software engineering opportunities in Nigeria and Interswitch’s role in nurturing the next generation of highly skilled technology professionals.

The 9-month programme brings together talents across key engineering tracks, including Backend Development, DevOps, Mobile Development, Frontend Engineering, and Quality Assurance. Designed as an intensive and structured learning experience, the Developer Academy combines theoretical instruction with real-world application, equipping participants with the skills required to thrive in an increasingly global and competitive technology landscape.

Commenting on the initiative, Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, Interswitch, emphasised the importance of taking a long-term, ecosystem-driven approach to talent development.

“At Interswitch, we have always believed in the capacity to see beyond the immediate challenges and focus on long-term impact. While the migration of skilled talent remains a reality, our approach is to actively shape the outcomes by building a strong and sustainable pipeline of technology professionals.

We are therefore committed to equipping individuals with the capabilities to contribute meaningfully to the broader technology ecosystem, locally and globally, not just for our own needs at Interswitch. In doing so, we are not only strengthening the industry but also reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a source of globally competitive engineering talent,” Elegbe said.

Beyond its immediate training objectives, the Interswitch’s Developer Academy is anchored on a broader strategic vision, one that addresses the ongoing migration of skilled talent from Nigeria and other developing economies. As global demand for software engineers continues to rise, many highly skilled professionals are increasingly recruited by international organisations. Interswitch’s approach reframes this trend, positioning talent development both as a means of local capacity building and as an opportunity to strengthen Nigeria’s reputation as a global hub for technology expertise.

Also commenting, Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch, highlighted the broader impact of the programme. He stated:

“The Developer Academy reflects our long-term commitment to building talent at scale. We are equipping these young professionals not just with technical skills, but with the mindset, discipline, and adaptability required to thrive in diverse environments. Whether they build their careers within Interswitch, contribute to the local ecosystem, or explore global opportunities, they represent the strength and potential of Nigerian talent and carry forward the standard of excellence we are committed to building.”

Drawing parallels with the evolution of Nigeria’s entertainment industry, where local talent has successfully achieved global recognition, Interswitch envisions a similar trajectory for the technology sector, one in which Nigerian developers are not only participants in the global digital economy but key contributors shaping its future.

The Developer Academy also plays a critical role in addressing local industry needs. As fintechs, banks, and startups continue to scale, the demand for highly skilled engineers remains significant. By consistently developing and releasing new cohorts of trained professionals into the ecosystem, Interswitch is contributing to a more resilient talent pipeline and supporting sustained innovation across the sector.

During the 9-month programme, participants will benefit from mentorship by experienced professionals, exposure to enterprise-grade systems, and the development of workplace readiness skills essential for today’s dynamic work environment. At the end of the programme, top-performing interns may be offered full-time roles within Interswitch, while others are well-positioned to pursue opportunities across the broader technology landscape.

Further demonstrating its commitment to talent development at scale, Interswitch has also invested in dedicated learning infrastructure, including the opening of a new facility in Victoria Island, Lagos, designed to serve as a specialised hub for the Developer Academy and other training initiatives. This move signals a deliberate effort to institutionalise talent development and expand capacity for future cohorts.

The continued expansion of the Developer Academy reflects Interswitch’s long-term vision of building a sustainable pipeline of globally competitive talent, positioning Nigeria, and Africa at large, as a leading source of innovation and technical expertise in the global digital economy.