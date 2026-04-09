When rising too early may be a curse – Faleye Oluwatosin

– There is something both poetic and tragic about early greatness.

At the dawn of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, a generation of young politicians emerged—bold, brilliant, and burdened with the promise of a new order. They were tender palms in the grove, defying age and tradition, rising faster than the system was prepared to absorb them. They carried the weight of tomorrow on shoulders still adjusting to today.

But time, as it often does in politics, proved unforgiving.

Some of these men did not fade because they lacked brilliance. They faded because they rose too quickly into a system that tests not just capacity, but endurance, alliances, and timing. Their stories are not of failure alone—but of interrupted trajectories.

And perhaps no figure captures this paradox more vividly than Dimeji Bankole.

At just 37, Bankole became Speaker of the House of Representatives—an office many spend a lifetime chasing. In that moment, he wasn’t just a politician; he was a symbol. A living proof that youth could not only participate in governance but lead it at the highest level.

History, indeed, bent its knee before uncommon youth.

But politics is not merely about arrival—it is about survival.

What happens when the system that elevates you is the same system that quietly withdraws its oxygen? What happens when visibility outpaces structure, when symbolism overshadows strategy?

Bankole’s story raises uncomfortable questions:

Is early ascension a blessing—or a burden disguised as opportunity?

Does rising too soon expose one to battles meant for more seasoned survivors?

And in a terrain like Nigerian politics, is timing more important than talent?

Because politics, like the iroko tree, rewards patience as much as ambition. Climb too fast, and you may miss the footholds that sustain longevity.

Bankole is not alone in this narrative.

Figures like Femi Gbajabiamila, though more enduring, also walked the tightrope of early prominence—yet survived through strategic patience and deep-rooted alliances.

Others, like Chibuike Amaechi, rose early but managed to reinvent themselves repeatedly, proving that early rise does not always end in early decline—if recalibration follows.

And then there are those whose names now echo faintly in political corridors—men who once commanded rooms but now occupy footnotes.

So perhaps the real question is not who rose early, but who was prepared for the altitude.

Because greatness is not defined by how fast you rise—but by how long you can breathe at the top.

Who else fits this story?

Names will come—some controversial, some undeniable. But each will remind us of a hard truth:

In politics, timing is not just everything—it may be the only thing.

This opinion piece was contributed to BizWatch Nigeria. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not reflect the editorial stance of BizWatch Nigeria or its publishers.