Interswitch Unveils New Brand Marketing Campaigns for Quickteller & Verve

…Company underscores Brands’ pivotal roles in powering intuitive transaction experiences for consumers

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, hosted an exclusive screening & media parley event on Friday, February 27, at the company’s Lagos HQ Campus in Victoria Island, officially premiering brand new Television Commercials for its flagship consumer brands, Quickteller and Verve, alongside corresponding integrated marketing communication assets (across TV, Radio, OOH and digital formats) for the respective brands.

The dual-brand campaign launch reinforces Interswitch’s long-standing belief that payments should be a seamless, intuitive part of everyday life, empowering Africans to move, transact, and thrive without friction.

Rooted in a simple but powerful truth – that payments should happen effortlessly in the background of life’s biggest moments, Quickteller’s brand campaign celebrates the energy, resilience, and decisiveness of today’s African consumer, and is built around a bold rallying cry – “Run It!”

The new Quickteller TVC salutes the modern go-getter: ambitious, driven, and always moving forward. It captures everyday moments where ambition meets action, bills paid instantly, airtime topped up in seconds, transfers completed seamlessly, and opportunities seized without delay. At every touchpoint, Quickteller stands as the invisible but indispensable enabler, powering intuitive transactions at the speed of thought.

Alongside Quickteller’s unveiling, Interswitch also launched a new thematic brand commercial for Verve, the proudly African brand which powers Africa’s leading indigenous payment card scheme, currently with over 100 million cards in circulation across the continent.

Verve’s campaign is anchored in a powerful narrative: the African spirit is vibrant, beautiful, undaunted, and deeply committed to enjoying the good life. This ethos forms the creative foundation of the new commercial, which celebrates aspiration, resilience, culture, and progress, brought to life through seamless and secure payment experiences.

Over the years, Verve has evolved beyond payments to build deeper lifestyle connections with consumers, particularly through VerveLife, its fitness and wellness platform, which has engaged millions of Africans passionate about living healthier, more intentional lives for over eight years.

In the words of Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice-President for Marketing & Communications at Interswitch Group, “Together, these two brand campaigns for our flagship consumer brands at Interswitch essentially reflect our continued commitment to driving financial inclusion, enabling commerce, and championing African ambition at scale…”

Elucidating further, she added, “We couldn’t be prouder of how far Verve has come. From becoming Africa’s most successful indigenous card scheme to fostering vibrant lifestyle communities, Verve represents confidence in our own story. This campaign is our way of celebrating Africans who are

boldly enjoying the good life, on their own terms. Similarly, Quickteller, our digital payments platform continues to serve as a trusted payments platform that enables Africans to transact seamlessly, and with the new Quickteller TVC, we salute this energy and ‘can-do’ spirit, capturing the role that the



brand, Quickteller, plays in facilitating intuitive transaction experiences at the speed of thought, for our users across multiple transaction channel touchpoints.”

Also speaking at the launch, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head for Brands, Communications, Content & CSR explained that both campaigns will be deployed through a coordinated 360-degree media rollout across key African markets, leveraging high-impact television placements, dynamic digital storytelling, engaging radio spots, strategic outdoor installations, and immersive social media activations.

He specifically emphasized that both the Verve & Quickteller TV commercials and campaign expression, in terms of conceptualization and production were fully delivered through local talent and using real human characters, across both cast and crew. In his words, “For us, this was a deliberate creative decision underscoring Interswitch’s belief that African stories are best told by African voices. In an era where artificial intelligence is increasingly used to simulate storytelling, the team chose a different path, eschewing artificial intelligence (AI) in favour of organic, emotionally driven filmmaking that captures real faces, real places, and real emotions!”

As Interswitch deepens its pan-African presence, these campaigns signal a refreshed focus on cultural relevance, trust-building, and human connection, elements that now define the future of African technology companies’ branding.