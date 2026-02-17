SPONSORED POST: Interswitch Simplifies UTME And Direct Entry ePIN Payments For Candidates Nationwide

As registrations for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry examinations continue across Nigeria, Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, is simplifying the process for prospective candidates by providing secure, reliable, and widely accessible payment channels for the purchase of UTME ePINs.

Purchasing an ePIN is one of the earliest and most critical steps in the registration process for these Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations. Given the time-sensitive nature of the registration window and the volume of transactions involved, dependable payment platforms are essential to helping candidates proceed smoothly without delays or challenges.

The JAMB 2026 ePINs can now be purchased via Interswitch-enabled platforms, including the Quickteller mobile app and web platform, as well as the Interswitch Payment Gateway integrated into the official JAMB website. These channels are designed to deliver fast, secure, and seamless payment experiences, with nationwide reach. To purchase UTME/DE PIN, candidates are expected to visit JAMB efacility portal, verify their profile code and select Interswitch for payment.

Speaking on Interswitch’s role in supporting the registration process, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Merchants & Ecosystem), Interswitch, said the company remains committed to simplifying access to education through trusted payment solutions;

“At Interswitch, we understand how critical the UTME registration process is for millions of Nigerian students and their families. By providing secure, trusted, and widely accessible payment channels for JAMB ePIN purchases, we are helping candidates complete their registration with confidence and focus on preparing for their examinations,” Akanbi said.

He added that Interswitch’s payment platforms are built to handle high transaction volumes while maintaining strong security standards, particularly during peak registration periods.

The Interswitch-backed platforms offer multiple benefits, including secure transactions, convenience, and accessibility nationwide. With flexible payment options available, candidates and their sponsors can choose the channel that best suits their needs and location.

JAMB-accredited registration centers are also encouraged to guide candidates toward Interswitch-powered payment channels to ensure a smooth and error-free ePIN purchase experience. Through this initiative, Interswitch continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner in Nigeria’s education ecosystem, leveraging technology to enable seamless access to essential services for students nationwide.

As UTME registration timelines are time-sensitive, prospective candidates are encouraged to purchase their JAMB 2026 ePINs early via the Interswitch Payment Gateway, Quickteller or accredited agents across the nation to avoid last-minute congestion, delays, or payment failures.