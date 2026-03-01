Trump threatens “Force Never Seen Before” as Iran vows retaliation for leadership deaths

KEY POINTS

President Donald Trump has told Iran “THEY BETTER NOT” retaliate for yesterday’s massive airstrikes, promising to hit back with “FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE.”

The Israeli military confirmed that the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with the nation’s Defense Minister and the head of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

The Red Crescent reports that over 200 people died in the Saturday attacks, which hit a high-level meeting of Iranian officials.

Iran has already begun firing back, launching missiles at Israel and targeting U.S. military bases across the Middle East.

MAIN STORY

President Donald Trump has issued a fiery warning to Iran, telling the country it will face total destruction if it tries to get revenge for a series of devastating U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. On Sunday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to respond to news that Iran is planning a massive counter-attack. “They better not do that,” the President wrote in all-caps, adding that the U.S. is ready to use power the world has never witnessed.

The situation turned even more dire as the Israeli military confirmed that Saturday’s “preemptive” strikes successfully wiped out Iran’s top leadership. The dead include the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the commanders in charge of Iran’s military and internal security. The group was reportedly meeting in Tehran when the bombs hit, killing over 200 people in total.

The region is now on a knife-edge. Even as Trump issued his warning, missiles were seen streaking across the sky toward Israel, and U.S. troops at bases in the Middle East are bracing for more drone and rocket attacks. With the Iranian government’s head removed and the American President threatening total war, the world is waiting to see if this turns into an all-out regional conflict.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today… THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT,” posted President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

on Truth Social. The President added: “If they do, the U.S. will strike back WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

The Israeli Military confirmed the hits: “The attacks targeted key locations… killing top officials including Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.”

WHAT’S NEXT

With the Supreme Leader dead, experts are watching to see who in Iran will step up to lead and whether they will choose more war or a ceasefire.

U.S. soldiers in the Middle East are staying in bunkers as they expect more retaliatory strikes from Iranian-backed groups.

Financial experts expect the price of petrol and oil to jump as the fighting gets closer to the world’s biggest oil shipping lanes.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the fight between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has moved past threats and into a deadly reality. With Iran’s top leaders gone and President Trump promising even bigger attacks if they fight back, the Middle East is facing its most dangerous moment in decades.