Interswitch Group Unveils Quickteller InsomniaQ Vision At Media Briefing Ahead Of December 21st Debut

Quickteller, Africa’s leading digital payments platform powered by the Interswitch Group, has unveiled InsomniaQ, its new music and culture experience, at a media briefing held recently, in Lagos.

The briefing brought together members of the media and key stakeholders for an exclusive preview of InsomniaQ, a first-of-its-kind, all-night music and lifestyle experience designed to redefine Lagos’ December entertainment calendar. Scheduled to run from the evening of December 21 into the early hours of December 22, InsomniaQ is positioned as a 12-hour non-stop celebration of African music, creativity, and cultural expression.

Speaking at the briefing, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, described InsomniaQ as a natural extension of Quickteller’s deep connection to moments that matter most to its consumers.

“InsomniaQ represents a cultural statement for us. Quickteller has always shown up in people’s everyday lives as an enabler of convenience and connection, and with InsomniaQ, we are stepping into culture in a way that feels authentic, immersive, and reflective of the energy that defines Lagos in December. The experience has been intentionally created to spotlight African talent, creativity, and storytelling, while offering attendees an unforgettable, all-night journey through sound, art, and lifestyle,” Eromosele said.

Also speaking at the briefing, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Quickteller Ecosystem), Interswitch, shared the thinking behind the event’s distinctive all-night format. He said:

“InsomniaQ was born from a desire to do something truly different. Something bold that mirrors the rhythm, energy, and spirit of Lagos in December. This is a city that doesn’t sleep during the festive season, and InsomniaQ was designed to reflect that pulse by creating an immersive, all-night experience that brings people together through music, culture, and shared moments. Beyond the performances, it’s about community, creative expression, and celebrating African talent in a way that feels fresh, exciting, and culturally relevant.”

Designed to appeal to music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and December returnees alike, InsomniaQ blends diverse African soundscapes with immersive experiences, reinforcing its positioning as a new must-attend destination within Nigeria’s December entertainment landscape.

According to Interswitch, ‘Quickteller InsomniaQ conceptually taps straight into the circadian rhythm – that invisible metronome that signals alertness and productivity in daylight, and as night falls, it cues rest and recovery. While biology whispers rest, ideas, creativity and hustle pulse after dark, and InsomniaQ exists for that exact hour when inspiration ignores bedtime. Because if your rhythm says night is for dreaming, Quickteller InsomniaQ says some dreams are built wide awake…’

The media briefing also highlighted Quickteller’s broader commitment to initiatives that go beyond payments, supporting lifestyle experiences, creativity, and the continued growth of Africa’s entertainment ecosystem.

As anticipation builds toward the maiden edition of InsomniaQ, Quickteller has encouraged the public to stay connected and be part of what promises to be one of December’s most anticipated cultural experiences.

Interested attendees can join the waitlist via http://insomniaq.quickteller.com/ and follow Quickteller on social media for real-time updates via @Quickteller on (Facebook & X/Twitter), and @quicktellerng (Instagram).