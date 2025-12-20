Quickteller’s Insomniaq Debuts With Powerful Line-Up Of Top Nigerian Artists

Quickteller, one of Africa’s foremost digital payments platforms under the Interswitch Group, has announced the official artist line-up for the maiden edition of InsomniaQ, a first-of-its-kind, all-night music and entertainment experience set to elevate Lagos’ iconic December experience.

The unveiling sets the stage for an electrifying night of unforgettable performances and immersive moments. The maiden edition will run from the evening of December 21 into the early hours of December 22, 2025, at the Ballroom of the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Leading the lineup is Made Kuti and his band, whose distinct Afrobeat rhythms will set a powerful musical tone for the night. Joining him are some of Nigeria’s most celebrated acts, including Patoranking, Dr Sid, Niniola, Loud Urban Choir, Alternate Sound, and the soulful Brymo. Guests will also enjoy energetic DJ sets from DJ Xray, DJ Toh Bhad, and Maze Xtreme, ensuring non-stop music from dusk till dawn.

InsomniaQ is designed to keep audiences awake, connected, and fully immersed in culture-rich, high-octane entertainment. With a line-up this dynamic, the event reaffirms Quickteller’s commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that bring people together.

Speaking on the announcement, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Merchants and Ecosystem), Interswitch, highlighted the brand’s intention to curate a line-up that truly resonates with its audience.

“We are proud to present a lineup that reflects the richness and diversity of our music culture. For the first edition of InsomniaQ, it was important to select artists whose craft, energy, and artistry connect deeply with our audience. Each performer brings something distinct, and together, they embody the quality and cultural depth we envisioned for this experience. We are excited to deliver a night that will be unforgettable in every sense,” Akanbi said.

Attendees can look forward to high-energy performances, soulful renditions, dance-floor moments, and artistic collaborations that elevate the experience beyond a typical performance showcase. From live bands to powerhouse vocalists and dynamic DJs, InsomniaQ is shaping up to be one of the season’s most anticipated entertainment highlights.

With the line-up now revealed, anticipation continues to build as fans prepare for a night filled with rhythm, culture, and pure adrenaline. Quickteller invites the public to join the experience and create lasting memories at the debut edition of InsomniaQ.