Sanwo-Olu Attracts Global Investors At Lagos Housing Marketplace

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on multinational real estate investors to partner with Lagos State in providing dignified and affordable housing, as the city positions itself to become a thriving 21st-century mega city.

The governor made the appeal at the Sixth Lagos Real Estate Marketplace Conference, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, which attracted over 2,000 participants, including investors from America, the Middle East, and Asia. The event was organised by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) under the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing. The theme of the conference was: “Shaping the Future of Lagos Megacity: Infrastructure, Innovation and Affordable Housing.”

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic urban economies but noted that accelerated growth has brought new challenges that must be addressed. He stressed that housing is central to the state’s development agenda, linked closely to transportation, infrastructure, energy, climate resilience, and economic opportunities.

“Provision of housing in the 21st century is not just about buildings; it is about human dignity, economic productivity, social stability, and the kind of city we choose to become,” the governor said. He added that affordable housing must be accessible, close to workplaces, and integrated with enabling infrastructure such as roads, rail, power, water, and drainage.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged the use of Public-Private Partnerships, structured finance, land optimisation, and demand-led planning to bridge the housing gap. He emphasised the government’s role as enabler, regulator, and partner, rather than sole provider, assuring investors of transparency and improved security to safeguard their investments.

“To our local developers, Lagos believes in you. To our international partners, Lagos is open, ready and serious. This state remains one of the safest, most stable, and best-governed investment destinations in Africa,” he said.

Barr. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, described the conference as an “intellectual theatre of ideas,” noting that previous editions had prompted regulatory reforms and policy shifts, including the New Tenancy Bill now under review by the Lagos House of Assembly.

Keynote speaker Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN, former Lagos Commissioner for Environment, stressed that the government’s housing vision must outlive individual policies. He also called for strict adherence to the unified master plan, protection of highway setbacks, and stronger environmental laws to ensure the city remains habitable.