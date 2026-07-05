Interswitch Group Champions Cross-Border Digital Trade and Inclusive Growth at AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum 2026

L-R: Ugonna Madueke, Strategic Facilitator, Global Forum Moderator; Olumide Balogun, Head of Google, East and West Africa; Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Interswitch Payment Tokens/Verve International; Morayo Adisa, Director, Government Affairs and Policy, Mastercard West Africa; and Alban Odhiambo, Deputy Global Lead, Trade and Infrastructure, Tony Blair Institute, at the second plenary session of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum (ADTF) 2026, held from July 1–2 at the National Theatre, Lagos.

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has called for interoperable payment systems, trusted digital identity frameworks and stronger digital infrastructure as critical enablers of seamless cross-border trade and inclusive economic growth under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The call was made by Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Interswitch Payment Tokens (Verve International) during the AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum (ADTF) 2026, which held from July 1st to 2nd at the National Arts Theatre in Lagos, where Interswitch participated as a key sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to advancing seamless cross-border commerce, regional integration and inclusive economic growth through technology and innovation.

Organised under the theme, “Digital Trade for a Connected African Market,” the two-day forum convened policymakers, regulators, technology leaders, investors, development partners and private sector stakeholders from across Africa to accelerate implementation of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol and strengthen the continent’s digital economy.

As a key participant, Interswitch contributed to high-level policy conversations, hosted a networking mixer for industry stakeholders and showcased innovative payment solutions at its exhibition booth. The company demonstrated how technology can simplify cross-border commerce and enable the seamless movement of value across African markets.

Speaking during the plenary session titled The Digital Backbone: Building Digital Public Infrastructure for an Inclusive AfCFTA Market, Ogbunude identified four major barriers slowing the development of a truly integrated African payments ecosystem including fragmented standards across jurisdictions, digital identity and Know Your Customer (KYC) challenges that weaken trust, foreign exchange and settlement complexities, and limited payment acceptance infrastructure.

He noted that overcoming these barriers will require sustained collaboration among governments, regulators, financial institutions and technology providers to build interoperable digital infrastructure capable of supporting the scale and ambition of the AfCFTA.

“Africa’s digital trade ambitions will only be fully realised when moving money across borders becomes as seamless as moving information. Achieving that future requires interoperable payment systems, trusted digital identities, harmonised standards and stronger collaboration across the public and private sectors. At Interswitch, we remain committed to building the digital infrastructure and partnerships that make cross-border commerce simpler, faster and more inclusive for businesses and consumers across the continent,” Ogbunude said.

The Forum also featured remarks by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Honourable Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Co-Champion of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum, who emphasised the transformative role of digital trade in unlocking Africa’s economic potential. She called for stronger collaboration among governments, regulators and the private sector to build the policy frameworks, infrastructure and partnerships required to create a trusted, inclusive and digitally connected continental marketplace.

The discussions reinforced a growing consensus that interoperable payment systems, trusted digital identities and resilient Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) will be indispensable to accelerating intra-African trade and realising the promise of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol.

These priorities closely align with Interswitch Group’s mission of enabling the seamless exchange of value across Africa. For more than two decades, the company has remained at the forefront of building payment infrastructure that powers commerce, expands financial inclusion and accelerates digital transformation across multiple African markets.

As Africa moves towards a more connected and digitally integrated economy, Interswitch remains committed to collaborating with governments, regulators and ecosystem partners to remove barriers to cross-border trade and strengthen the trusted infrastructure that underpins commerce, innovation and inclusive growth. Through strategic partnerships, policy engagement and technology-driven innovation, the company continues to help shape a future where businesses and consumers can participate confidently in a truly integrated African marketplace.