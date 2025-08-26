PDP Zoning: Makinde, Obi And The Battle For 2027

When the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gathered for its 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the resolutions that emerged were not entirely surprising, yet they set the tone for what promises to be another round of political intrigue ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party resolved to zone its presidential ticket to the South, a move that instantly placed Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and other southern aspirants in pole position to challenge President Bola Tinubu at the next polls. In the same breath, NEC confirmed Umar Damagum as substantive National Chairman and upheld the zoning formula that preserves current National Working Committee (NWC) arrangements ahead of the November 2025 convention in Ibadan.

A Familiar Pattern of Disputes

For close to a decade, zoning has shaped the PDP’s fortunes, often triggering internal discord. In 2015, northern members opposed Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election bid, insisting power must return to their region. Their revolt weakened the party and paved the way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to claim power.

A similar episode played out in 2023 when the G-5 governors, led by Nyesom Wike, resisted Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy, arguing that the South deserved consideration after eight years of Muhammadu Buhari. The resulting division deepened the party’s electoral woes.

From leadership tussles to high-profile defections—including those of David Mark, Dino Melaye, and Gabriel Suswam—disputes over zoning have repeatedly pushed the PDP to the brink.

NEC’s Calculated Move

On Monday, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, presented the zoning committee’s report to NEC. The communiqué, read by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed that national offices would remain in their existing regional blocs, with the presidential ticket zoned southward.

The decision effectively silenced speculations and opened the door for a southern contest. Makinde, who has long been tipped as a frontrunner, now stands alongside other potential aspirants—among them former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi.

Ologunagba noted that NEC commended the work of party organs in preparing for the 2025 convention and reaffirmed Damagum’s leadership in stabilising the PDP. In a pointed criticism of the ruling party, he accused the APC of “state capture” through intimidation and manipulation in recent by-elections, warning against what he described as an attempt to impose a one-party state.

Obi, Wike and the South’s Calculus

While the PDP’s zoning resolution appears to vindicate Wike—who had long insisted that the 2023 arrangement undermined southern chances—it also reignites questions about Peter Obi’s next move.

Obi, who left the PDP for Labour Party ahead of the last election, has held a series of quiet meetings with Atiku Abubakar and other opposition figures. His loyalists maintain that he needs time to weigh his options, particularly with Labour’s November governorship race looming.

Tanko Yunusa, national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, told The PUNCH that Obi would “study the dynamics” before making any declaration. Still, many within PDP see his return as a potential game-changer, especially with southern zoning now in place.

Within the PDP, reactions are mixed. While Makinde’s aides argue that the governor has “paid his dues” and kept the party afloat during turbulent years, some chieftains warn that zoning to the South may inadvertently boost Tinubu’s chances of re-election.

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, described the decision as “a default campaign for Tinubu,” contending that those pushing the zoning agenda may ultimately back the incumbent.

Yet party elders such as Adolphus Wabara, chairman of the Board of Trustees, insist the PDP must embrace unity, sacrifice, and reconciliation if it is to offer Nigerians a credible alternative. “The hopes of millions are tied to our capacity to rebuild and reconcile,” he said.

APC’s Counterpoint

Predictably, the APC has dismissed PDP’s zoning as inconsequential. Its Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, argued that Tinubu’s “national outlook” and performance would secure his re-election regardless of where PDP fields its candidate.

“The issue is not zoning,” he declared. “The APC will beat them hands down because it is meeting the expectations of Nigerians, while PDP failed the people when it had the chance.”

With the November convention in Ibadan approaching, the PDP faces a critical test of cohesion. Its decision to zone the 2027 ticket southward may calm old grievances, but it also raises fresh questions: Will Obi return to the fold? Can Makinde consolidate support across regions? And will zoning, once again, become the party’s undoing?

For a party that has struggled to reconcile internal divisions since 2015, the answers to these questions may determine whether the PDP emerges as a credible challenger in 2027—or continues its descent into political irrelevance.