Nigeria tops global sickle cell burden with 1.5 million affected children — Lancet study

Key points

Nigeria accounts for over 1.5 million children living with sickle cell disease—the highest globally.

Study highlights preventable deaths due to limited access to early diagnosis and treatment.

Experts call for urgent expansion of screening and integration into primary healthcare.

Main story

Nigeria has emerged as the global epicentre of sickle cell disease (SCD), with more than 1.5 million children under the age of 15 living with the condition, according to a new international study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

The study estimates that nearly nine million children across sub-Saharan Africa were living with SCD in 2023, including 1.17 million infants and 2.75 million children under five, who face the highest risk of early death without timely intervention. Nigeria accounts for the largest share of this burden, surpassing countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia.

Led by Davies Adeloye of Teesside University and Director of the International Society of Global Health, the research analysed data from 40 studies across 22 African countries, offering the most comprehensive country-level estimates of childhood SCD to date.

Sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder, can be effectively managed through early diagnosis and low-cost interventions such as newborn screening, vaccinations, malaria prevention, penicillin prophylaxis, and the use of Hydroxyurea.

The issues

Despite the availability of proven interventions, access to early diagnosis and treatment remains limited in Nigeria. Many children are diagnosed only after severe complications arise, while others are never diagnosed, contributing to high rates of preventable illness and early mortality.

Weak health systems, limited screening programmes, and inadequate access to essential medicines continue to undermine effective management of the disease.

What’s being said

Davies Adeloye described Nigeria as being at the centre of the global sickle cell crisis, stressing that the scale of the problem also presents a significant opportunity for impact.

“We already know what works. Newborn screening and early treatment are effective, affordable, and can be delivered through existing health systems,” he said.

He urged Nigeria to prioritise SCD within its national health agenda, noting that integrating care into routine maternal and child health services could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

Researchers also emphasised the need for coordinated action involving government, health institutions, and development partners.

What’s next

The study recommends scaling up newborn screening programmes, integrating SCD care into primary healthcare, improving access to essential medicines and vaccines, and strengthening data systems. Increased domestic funding and international support are also expected to play a key role in addressing the burden.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s leading share of the global sickle cell burden underscores an urgent public health challenge, but experts say targeted investments in early diagnosis and treatment could significantly reduce preventable child deaths.