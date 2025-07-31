Interswitch Champions Future-Forward Education, Partners With Thrive Above And Beyond To Equip Young Girls With Transformative STEM Skills.

In a bold step towards bridging the gender gap in technology-focused fields, and fostering innovation across Africa, Interswitch, leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, has partnered with Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation to deliver an intensive, hands-on STEM education programme for young girls.

The 7-day THRIVE Girls in STEM Programme, powered by Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation, a Nigerian nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls from underserved communities, was a dynamic, montessori-style bootcamp that provided female students, aged 16–20, with vital digital skills and tech exposure. Other programme partners include Wema Bank and Sara by Wema.

Through practical, learner-centred sessions, participants explored data organization and text formatting, HTML basics and interactive web design. They were also tutored on web accessibility and optimization techniques among other related skills.

In addition to classroom learning, the girls received tech starter kits, devices, and internet-enabled resources, courtesy of Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation and other partners. The programme culminated in a final project showcase, where participants presented real-world tech solutions, reinforcing both learning outcomes and confidence.

Speaking on the partnership, Yemisi Owonubi, the Head, Masterbrand, Communications and CSR at Interswitch, remarked,

“At Interswitch, we believe in a prosperous Africa, powered by our youth. We are proud to support initiatives that not only equip young people with essential STEM skills but also help close the gender gap in tech. Programmes like this are deeply aligned with our CSR priorities, and we’ll continue to invest in platforms that shape the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.”

Bolaji John, Founder at Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation, also shared her thoughts,

“The THRIVE Girls in STEM Programme is about more than coding, it’s about cultivating leadership, curiosity, and innovation. Our goal is to demystify STEM for young girls, especially in underserved communities, and inspire them to become architects of their own future.”

This collaboration is one of many ways Interswitch is actualizing its purpose to inspire Africa to greatness through innovation, value creation, and excellence. As part of its long-standing commitment to youth empowerment and digital literacy, Interswitch continues to champion platforms such as InterswitchSPAK, its flagship CSR initiative aimed at nurturing future STEM leaders across the continent.

To find out more about Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation’s initiatives, explore their website and social media platforms @thriveaboveandbeyond.