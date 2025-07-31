FG to Introduce Drug Tests for University Students — Education Minister

The Federal Government has announced plans to introduce mandatory drug testing for university students across Nigeria as part of efforts to curb rising substance abuse in tertiary institutions. Minister of Education, Prof. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the launch of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) 2024–2028. He said the initiative would help improve discipline, academic performance, and safety on campuses.

“This administration is committed to restoring sanity to campuses. Drug testing will be introduced in collaboration with school authorities to identify and rehabilitate students where necessary,” the Minister said.

He expressed concern over the alarming rate of drug abuse among students, noting its negative impact on learning and student well-being.

The NDCMP was developed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in partnership with other stakeholders. It outlines a national strategy to reduce drug demand and supply, strengthen institutional frameworks, and promote evidence-based prevention.

Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), backed the move and called for stronger collaboration between universities, enforcement agencies, and health institutions in tackling the menace.

Prof. Mamman also urged higher institutions to integrate drug education into orientation programmes and work closely with health agencies for prevention and rehabilitation support.