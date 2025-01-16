Interswitch Champions AI Innovation As Platinum Sponsor Of InnovateAI Conference Lagos 2025

InterswitchGroup, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing innovation through its participation as a Platinum Sponsor of the InnovateAI Conference for the second consecutive year.

Organised by AI-in-Nigeria, a company focused on localising and scaling AI across Nigeria, the highly anticipated event will take place on February 21, 2025, at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With the theme ‘Scaling AI Adoption in Nigeria: Catalysing Cross-Sectoral Innovation and Fostering Inclusive Growth’, this year’s conference is set to attract over 3,000 participants, including AI enthusiasts, industry leaders, scholars, and innovators from Nigeria and across the world.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Oluwadamilare Akinwunmi, Chief Data and AI Officer, Interswitch, highlighted the company’s steadfast dedication to advancing innovation in Nigeria and creating seamless digital payment solutions through the transformative power of AI.

“Interswitch is excited to sponsor the InnovateAI Conference for the second consecutive year. We recognise the transformative power of artificial intelligence in shaping Nigeria’s industries and the need for platforms like this to advance its adoption. Through our continued collaboration with stakeholders, we aim to spark insightful conversations, build new partnerships, and drive AI-powered solutions that will redefine the future of payments, commerce, and beyond,” Akinwunmi said.

Designed to promote knowledge sharing and showcase cutting-edge developments, the conference will feature keynote addresses by thought leaders, who will explore strategies for scaling AI adoption across sectors such as fintech, financial services, public services, and oil and gas. Panel discussions will examine the critical interplay between data, talent, and compute; the foundational elements for sustainable AI-driven innovation in Nigeria.

The event will also feature AI product demonstrations to highlight transformative solutions and practical applications, showcasing the potential of artificial intelligence to address real-world challenges and drive inclusive growth.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the InnovateAI Conference 2025 highlights its dedication to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance the nation’s digital payment ecosystem. The company remains steadfast in championing initiatives that promote financial inclusion and drive innovative solutions across multiple sectors.

Attendance at the InnovateAI Conference Lagos 2025 is free and interested participants can register now at events.aiinnigeria.com/ to be part of this transformative experience.