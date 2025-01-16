USA President Bans Vehicle Tech From China, Russia Over Security Concerns

USA President Joe Biden, in one of his final acts in office, has announced a ban on Chinese and Russian technology in vehicles, citing national security threats. The ban prohibits the sale and importation of connected vehicle hardware, software systems, and complete vehicles originating from these nations.

According to a White House statement released Tuesday, the restrictions will take effect in stages: software-related restrictions will apply to the 2027 model year, while hardware restrictions will begin with the 2030 model year.

“These measures are vital to protect America from national security risks linked to the exploitation of U.S. connected vehicle supply chains by China and Russia,” the statement said.

The Biden administration emphasized its commitment to securing automotive supply chains against cyber threats from foreign adversaries. The move is expected to impact U.S.-manufactured vehicles involving foreign entities, such as Polestar, which operates a South Carolina facility but is owned by China’s Geely Corporation.

Meanwhile, Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car division, plans to use modified vehicles from China-based Zeekr for its next-generation fleet, replacing the electronics with its own systems.

This ban follows prior protective measures, including a 100% tariff on electric vehicles imported from China. Notably, President-elect Donald Trump, known for his tough stance on Beijing, will take office on January 20.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a close Trump adviser, has criticized the tariffs for distorting the market. Tesla operates a major factory in Shanghai and depends heavily on the Chinese market.