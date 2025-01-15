Lagos State Vaccinates 3.5 Million Children Against Measles, 20.3 Million Residents For Yellow Fever

The Lagos State Government confirms the vaccination of 3,595,461 children against measles and 20,366,405 residents against yellow fever as part of its 2024 immunization campaign.

Dr. Abimbola Bowale, Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, shares this update during a briefing on the results of the November supplemental immunization activities and the state’s ongoing polio outbreak response.

Bowale describes the success as a result of dedicated healthcare professionals, supportive partners, and active public engagement, saying, “This campaign underscores our dedication to disease prevention and safeguarding public health.”

The campaign addresses immunization gaps and aims to curb the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles, yellow fever, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV). By targeting high-risk groups and employing innovative outreach strategies, the initiative reaches urban centers and remote areas alike, strengthening herd immunity and routine vaccination programs.

Starting January 18, Lagos State deploys vaccination teams across all local governments and council areas as part of a Polio Outbreak Response. Teams visit homes, schools, places of worship, and public spaces to reach eligible children.

“Maintaining vigilance is crucial to prevent reinfection, especially with recent wild poliovirus cases in Malawi and Mozambique,” Bowale explains. “High-quality campaigns and strong immunization coverage are key to keeping Lagos polio-free.”

Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser on Health, appreciates the collaboration of partners such as WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, and community organizations. She highlights the campaign’s positive impact on the lives of Lagos residents and its contribution to disease prevention efforts.