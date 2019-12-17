Interlinked Technologies Appoints Ajibola Edwards as New Non-Executive Director

The Board and Management of Interlinked Technologies Plc has announced the appointment of Ajibola Edwards as the new Non-Executive Director of the company. This follows High Chief Jerry Eze Okwuonu’s resignation from the company’s board.

This was disclosed in a notification signed by the company’s Admin Manager, Christian Wright and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The appointment reportedly took effect on December 16, 2019.

Ajibola Edwards’ profile: Ajibola Edwards is a senior partner in the Law firm AK & Co where he oversees the commercial and government relations department of the firm. Over the years, Edwards has advised both domestic and foreign clients on projects in construction, energy/oil, and gas, including early production systems for extraction of gas and oil.

He also advises on technology, housing development, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions and recently acted as a transaction advisor on a Nigerian company’s acquisition of a UK entity.

In addition to this, Edwards is a strategic advisor to several Nigerian, International and Multinational businesses. He has written several articles on commercial transactions. He attended the University of Lagos where he graduated Sociology and Law in 1986 and 1990 respectively and was called to bar in 1991. He is a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration.

About Interlinked Technologies Plc: The company was founded in 1981. It’s originally called Raychem Nigeria Limited before it switched name to Interlinked Technologies Plc. It was also established originally as an Engineering organisation specializing in sales and services of Raychem joints and termination accessories.

However, the company has diversified its operations and activities to include complete Electrical Engineering solutions involving sales and services of several electrical products from original Raychem accessories to transformers, cables, and accessories and umbilicals. Interlinked’s products and services cover Power, Oil & Gas and Telecommunications and its technical partners include Tycoelectornics and Prysmian cables.

