Stanbic IBTC Named Amongst Top 10 Brands Making Impact

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has been named amongst the Top 10 brands making a difference in Nigeria. The first-ever Nigeria Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability Ranking 2019 recently released by TRUCSR reflected that Stanbic IBTC Bank emerged number 10 on the list of Top 50 Brands making a difference in Nigeria.

The Top 50 list is made up of companies from diverse sectors such as Banking, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Telecomms, Power, Pay TV, Tech, NGO, and Health, who are investing in highly impactful CSR and sustainability programmes.

The criteria used to adjudicate the ranking include participation and recognition in national and international awards and ratings as well as investment in CSR and Sustainability during the period under review.

The ranking is based on the result of impact assessments of 910 organisations that have been operating in Nigeria for over 13 years. It also focused on the number of stakeholders impacted, replicability and sustainability quotient, which is essentially impact per naira.

TRUCSR, for over a decade, has created platforms for intelligent access, awareness and documented actions which many have come to describe as the trailblazing spadework that has led to the rapid growth of what has now become a vibrant and viable Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability industry in Nigeria and Africa.

Earlier in the year, TRUCSR announced its partnership with the international business magazine, Forbes and The Global 100, to release Nigeria’s first CSR and sustainability ranking before the end of the year. This partnership has since drawn global attention to companies that are passionate about impactful Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in Nigeria.