Instagram Upgrades Messaging With New Features, Including Music Sharing And Message Translation

Instagram rolls out new features to enhance direct messaging (DM), introducing message translation, music sharing, scheduled messages, pinned content, and group chat QR codes.

These updates aim to improve user experience and strengthen Instagram’s messaging platform as a competitive alternative to other chat services.

Key Messaging Enhancements

Message Translation: Users can now translate messages within their DMs, with support for 99 languages . To use this feature, they can hold down a message and tap “Translate.”

Users can now in both one-on-one and group chats, making it easier to access key content. Group Chat QR Codes: Instagram introduces QR codes for group chats, allowing users to generate and share a scannable code to invite others. The QR code can be shared instantly, saved as an image, or accessed through the share sheet.

New Safety and Content Management Features for Teens

Instagram also implements additional measures to protect younger users. Teen Accounts now come with built-in restrictions that limit unwanted contact and filter inappropriate content for users under 18.

A new content reset tool enables users, especially teens, to clear and refresh content recommendations across Feed, Explore, and Reels. This feature provides a clean slate, allowing recommendations to gradually adjust based on new interactions. It also gives users the option to review and unfollow accounts that no longer match their interests.

These updates reinforce Instagram’s commitment to enhancing user engagement, improving communication, and ensuring a safer experience for all users.