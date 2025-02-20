FCT Police Arrest Suspect in Gruesome Murder Case

… Portable Surrenders to Ogun State Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended a 23-year-old man, Iliayasu Mohammed, in connection with the alleged murder of his friend, Safillahi Muhammad, in Dantata Village, Abuja. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, officers responded to a distress call at approximately 1:30 p.m. and discovered the victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds. Muhammad was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mohammed, an ex-convict, had lured the victim to his residence under the guise of sharing a meal. Midway through the meal, Mohammed allegedly launched a brutal attack on Muhammad. During interrogation, Mohammed confessed to the crime and disclosed his affiliation with a criminal gang led by a suspect identified as Hassan, who remains at large.

SP Adeh confirmed that law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing other members of the gang who fled the scene. Mohammed is expected to be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

In light of the incident, the FCT Commissioner of Police has urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly.

In a separate development, controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has surrendered to the Ogun State Police Command. The singer, who was declared wanted for his alleged involvement in a violent attack on government officials, reported to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Eleweran, Abeokuta, at approximately 1:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

Portable had earlier turned himself in to the SCID in Panti, Lagos, before being transferred to Ogun State. The incident in question occurred on February 5, 2025, when officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office, were reportedly attacked while carrying out their lawful duties.

CSP Omolola Odutola, the Ogun State Police Command’s spokesperson, confirmed Portable’s presence at the SCID and assured the public that the investigation is being conducted with due diligence. She emphasized the command’s commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining public order, urging citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information.