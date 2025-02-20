AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol Targets 50% Intra-African Trade Growth By 2030

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, affirms that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol is set to drive intra-African trade from 18% in 2022 to 50% by 2030.

Speaking at the AfCFTA Digital Trade Workshop and Global Market in Abuja, Shettima, represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, highlights Nigeria’s role in digital commerce, citing the country’s 109 million internet users and expanding mobile economy as key enablers.

He emphasizes that Nigeria’s advancements in mobile payments have revolutionized cross-border transactions, financial inclusion, and digital commerce, positioning the country as Africa’s digital trade hub.

“The internet economy is expected to contribute 5.2% of Africa’s GDP this year, with the digital economy projected to grow to $180 billion, up from $115 billion in 2020,” he notes.

Shettima underscores Nigeria’s commitment to modernizing passport application systems and upgrading port infrastructure to streamline trade, reduce customs processing times, and strengthen the country’s role in handling West Africa’s cargo.

“We must move from policy discussions to implementing digitally enabled trade that fosters economic prosperity,” he urges.

The workshop, themed “Unlocking State Exports Potential,” gathers officials from federal and state governments, industry leaders, and private sector stakeholders to discuss strategies for maximizing digital trade opportunities.

The African Union (AU) recently recognized Nigeria as the Digital Trade Champion for Africa under the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, a status confirmed during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, warns that any nation failing to embrace digital trade risks being left behind. He commends the Tinubu administration for its achievements in the ICT sector.

“Digital trade platforms have broken traditional barriers, allowing businesses of all sizes to access regional and global markets more efficiently,” he says.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, highlights AfCFTA’s potential in expanding Nigeria’s creative industry. She announces that the newly approved Creative Economy Development Fund will enable creators to transform intellectual property into bankable assets.

“Our goal is to establish Nigeria’s creative sector as a major export driver within the free trade area,” Musawa states.

Former Nigerien President and AU AfCFTA Champion, Mahamadou Issoufou, commends Nigeria for hosting the Digital Economy Roundtable in January, describing it as a crucial step in advancing Africa’s digital trade agenda.

“No other region or continent has developed such a comprehensive legal framework for digital trade. Africa is positioning itself to harness the digital economy for innovation and job creation,” Issoufou asserts.

He further emphasizes that African youth are driving digital innovation, particularly in mobile banking and digital services, which are transforming business operations across the continent.