Infinix Launches Hot S4

Infinix Mobility Limited has launched the Hot S4 with 32MP A.I selfie camera.

The phone also comes with a 6.2′ H.D+ waterdrop display screen, a triple rear camera for better portrait images, a fast octa-core processor, a 4000mAh battery power and an upgraded XOS 5.0 software for a seamless operation experience.

Tagged 2019 Infinix Spring Media launch held at Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos,the Managing Director, Infinix Mobility, Benjamin Jiang, said the device has a remarkable selfie camera and in this era of digitalisation serves as the perfect tool to help the user actualise their aspirations

“The amazing possibilities are endless with the Hot S4 and its features from the 32MP A.I selfie camera, 6.2 H.D+ waterdrop display, 4000mAh battery, triple rear camera can empower and propel its user to great heights notwithstanding their area of expertise”

The S4 has infused an algorithm that can detect up to 1024 data points on the face, significantly increasing its facial detection accuracy. The face unlock function in combination with the fingerprint lock technology, together provide solid security for all the data stored in the device.

He said the S series branched out of the Hot series to focus on selfie optimisation. It said the S4 is all about creating the ultimate superior selfie for a purpose. When a selfie is taken on the S4, it is expressed elegantly and is capable of elevating the user from a rising star to being part of the golden generation.

Better selfies are captured with the 32MP A.I selfie camera with its 1.6um ultra pixels and an F2.0 aperture. The camera has a higher capacity for light intake and absorption, producing surreal selfies that can only be fantasised about.

The advanced 5P optical lens gives the best contrast and resolution ratios for optimal image refinement. The triple rear camera (13MP+8MP+2MP) is an added bonus, permitting the capturing of far wider angles than what is normally possible with an ordinary dual camera. The triple cameras are responsible for depth, distance and field of view respectively, with the S4 allowing for up to 120°capture.

Empowerment is not possible without reliable power and the S4 has incorporated a smart power management system that helps optimise power utilisation by automatically inducing inactive status for apps not in use and halting their background data uptake.