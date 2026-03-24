INEC to finalise Political Party regulations ahead of 2027 Elections

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 24, 2026

Key Points

INEC moves to finalise 2026 Political Parties Regulations after stakeholder consultations

IPAC reiterates call for Electoral Offences Commission to curb vote buying

Commission says stakeholder input will shape final rules before 2027 elections

Main Story

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will incorporate stakeholder feedback into the final version of its Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2026, ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, following a high-level consultative meeting with party leaders.

The meeting, which brought together officials of registered political parties and electoral stakeholders, focused on strengthening compliance, internal democracy, and enforcement mechanisms within Nigeria’s political party system. INEC Chairman’s representative at the session, Prof. Sadiq Amupitan, said the Commission would carefully review all submissions before releasing the final document.

The new regulations are expected to address recurring concerns around party financing, candidate selection processes, and adherence to electoral timelines—issues that have historically triggered disputes and litigation in Nigeria’s electoral cycle.

Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr. Yusuf Dantalle, used the platform to restate the council’s longstanding demand for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission, arguing that such a body is critical to tackling vote buying and other electoral violations.

INEC has faced increasing pressure from civil society and election observers to tighten enforcement frameworks following reports of widespread malpractice during recent elections, including inducement of voters and non-compliance with campaign finance rules.

What’s Being Said

“The establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission remains critical to strengthening accountability in our electoral system. While these new regulations are important, enforcement must be institutionalised,” said Yusuf Dantalle, Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council.

“This is precisely why we convened this meeting. Your insights and experiences are invaluable in shaping a regulatory framework that works for all stakeholders,” said Sadiq Amupitan, INEC National Commissioner.

“Regulations alone are not enough—consistent enforcement and political will are what ultimately determine electoral credibility,” said Jide Ojo, Political Analyst and Election Observer.

What’s Next

INEC is expected to publish the final Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2026, in the coming months

Political parties will be required to align their internal processes with the new framework ahead of the 2027 elections

Ongoing advocacy for an Electoral Offences Commission may intensify at the National Assembly before the election cycle begins

The Bottom Line: INEC’s consultative approach signals a shift toward more inclusive electoral rule-making, but without an independent enforcement mechanism, longstanding issues like vote buying and party non-compliance may persist into the 2027 election cycle.