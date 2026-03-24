NEPC targets informal mining to boost Nigeria’s solid mineral export earnings

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) states that current solid mineral contributions to export earnings do not reflect the sector’s actual wealth.

Executive Director Mrs. Nonye Ayeni highlighted that “informality” remains the primary inhibiting factor preventing the sector from reaching its potential.

During a workshop in Calabar, the NEPC identified critical minerals such as lithium, zinc, tin, and barite as key drivers for non-oil revenue growth.

The Cross River State Government urged illegal miners to formalize their operations, assuring them that the focus is on development rather than prosecution.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has launched a strategic push to formalize the solid minerals sector, asserting that the country’s vast mineral wealth has yet to translate into significant foreign exchange earnings.

Speaking at a specialized workshop in Calabar on Tuesday, Executive Director Nonye Ayeni—represented by Dr. Damian Omorogbe—emphasized that Nigeria is “endowed with an abundance” of minerals lying untapped beneath the soil. The workshop, focused on Cross River State’s potential, aimed to bridge the gap between extraction and the international market by addressing systemic challenges in the export value chain.

According to the NEPC, the journey to the global market is currently hindered by a lack of understanding regarding export procedures, documentation, and international standards. This knowledge gap often leads to financial losses or total deterrence of potential exporters.

Complementing this view, Dr. Abigail Duke, Cross River’s Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, noted that many miners avoid government enlightenment programs due to the sector’s high rate of illegal activity. She appealed to miners to submit to formal initiatives, clarifying that the government seeks to harness the sector’s potential for national betterment rather than pursuing punitive measures.

THE ISSUES

The core challenge in Nigeria’s mining sector is “The Informality Trap.” While minerals like lithium are in high global demand for battery technology, the majority of extraction is handled by informal or illegal miners who bypass official export channels.

This results in significant “revenue leakage,” where minerals are smuggled out without benefitting the national treasury. Furthermore, the “Standards Gap” remains a barrier; without proper processing and adherence to international quality certifications (SGS, ISO, etc.), Nigerian minerals often fetch lower prices on the global market or face rejection at international ports.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The current contributions from the solid minerals sector are not reflective of the wealth in the sector,” stated Nonye Ayeni, ED of NEPC .

. “The journey from extraction to the international market is fraught with challenges,” Ayeni added.

added. “We know the sector is riddled with illegal miners, but the government is not pursuing anybody… we are looking for a better way,” noted Dr. Abigail Duke.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NEPC is expected to conduct a series of “clinic sessions” to help miners in Cross River State complete their export registration and documentation.

is expected to conduct a series of “clinic sessions” to help miners in Cross River State complete their export registration and documentation. The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals may introduce new incentives for informal miners to register as cooperatives to access government-backed financing.

may introduce new incentives for informal miners to register as cooperatives to access government-backed financing. A Mineral Processing Hub is being discussed for Calabar to ensure that minerals are “value-added” (cleaned or refined) before they leave the country.

is being discussed for Calabar to ensure that minerals are “value-added” (cleaned or refined) before they leave the country. Market observers are watching for an increase in lithium export volume reports in the Q3 2026 trade data as a result of these formalization efforts.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria is sitting on a goldmine of non-oil revenue, but it is currently unrecorded. By moving the solid minerals sector from the “informal” to the “formal” column, the NEPC and Cross River State are attempting to turn raw earth into a structured economic engine. Success will depend on whether the government can convince “shadow miners” that the benefits of legal export outweigh the risks of staying in the dark.