NSE calls for gender equity in water management at 2026 World Water Day lecture

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan Branch, has advocated for gender-responsive policies to bridge the gap in water accessibility for women and girls.

The call was made during the 6th Engineer Gbola Tokun Memorial World Water Day Lecture held in Ibadan on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

The 2026 theme, “Water and Gender: Where Water Flows, Equality Grows,” highlights the systemic inequalities affecting women as primary water collectors.

Experts warned that underdeveloped infrastructure and climate change disproportionately increase the physical, economic, and safety risks for women in the Global South.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has marked the 2026 World Water Day with a strong appeal for equity in the planning and management of water resources. Speaking at a memorial lecture in Ibadan, NSE Branch Chairman Mr. Ayokunnu Ojedele emphasized that sustainable water governance must include women at the leadership and decision-making levels.

The event, held in collaboration with the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), honored the late water and sewage expert, Engineer Gbola Tokun.

Keynote Speaker Dr. Tolulope Odunola, from the University of Cincinnati, noted that water resources are under “severe stress” due to climate change and inadequate infrastructure. She argued that restrictive social norms often result in water “flowing more toward men and boys,” leaving women to bear a heavier burden of domestic caregiving without adequate support.

The lecture served as a platform to challenge these systemic inequalities, urging both the government and private organizations to invest in robust, inclusive water systems that empower all members of society.

THE ISSUES

The primary challenge identified is the “Double Burden of Water Collection.” When women and girls spend significant hours trekking long distances for water, they lose critical time for education and economic advancement.

This creates a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment. Furthermore, the “Physical and Safety Risk” is acute; engineers pointed to high instances of fatigue, spinal injuries, and even the threat of sexual violence faced by women en route to water sources. To reshape this narrative, the engineering community must pivot from purely technical designs to inclusive policies that ensure “Water and Gender” remain linked in every infrastructure project.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The global water crisis is a heavier burden on women, as water appears to flow more toward men and boys in today’s world,” stated Dr. Tolulope Odunola .

. “Women and girls who spend hours collecting water instead of learning or working bear a double burden,” noted Dr. Amarachi Alaka .

. “Through innovative design and inclusive policies, we can ensure that access to water promotes equality,” added Dr. Kamarudeen Olaiya, NIEE.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NSE and NIEE are expected to submit a joint policy recommendation to the Oyo State government regarding gender-inclusive water management.

are expected to submit a joint policy recommendation to the Oyo State government regarding gender-inclusive water management. Following the lecture, a mentorship program for young female engineers in the environmental sector is planned to bridge the leadership gap.

for young female engineers in the environmental sector is planned to bridge the leadership gap. Regional water agencies may conduct audits of rural water points to assess safety and accessibility for women and children.

to assess safety and accessibility for women and children. Further collaborative lectures are anticipated to monitor the progress of “gender-sensitive” infrastructure projects in the South-West region.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that water access is a human rights and gender equality issue, not just an engineering one. By highlighting the physical and economic toll of water scarcity on women, the NSE is pushing for a shift in Nigerian infrastructure policy. For “Equality to Grow,” water must flow directly into communities, removing the dangerous and time-consuming burden from the shoulders of women and girls.