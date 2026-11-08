INEC seeks stakeholders’ support for credible 2027 elections in Ekiti

By Emmanuella Opara | November 8th 2026

KEY POINTS

INEC says preparations are underway for the 2027 general elections in Ekiti State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Bunmi Omoseyindemi called for cooperation among political parties, security agencies, the media and citizens.

The commission is reviewing logistics, training election personnel and strengthening the deployment of its voter accreditation technology.

INEC identified political violence, vote buying, intimidation and misinformation as potential threats to credible elections.

MAIN STORY

The Independent National Electoral Commission has called on political parties, security agencies, the media and other stakeholders in Ekiti State to support preparations for credible elections ahead of the 2027 general polls.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi, gave the charge on Saturday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti, where the commission reviewed its level of preparedness for the elections.

Omoseyindemi said INEC had adopted a proactive approach to its preparations, stressing that the successful conduct of the elections would require cooperation among all participants in the electoral process.

He urged political parties to operate within the law, security agencies to maintain professionalism and impartiality, and the media to uphold accuracy and responsible reporting. He also called on citizens to participate peacefully and responsibly.

The REC maintained that electoral credibility depended on more than activities on election day, noting that adequate preparation, collaboration and public confidence were necessary long before voting commenced.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to conducting elections that are free, fair, credible, inclusive and transparent, while pledging to uphold impartiality, accountability and professionalism.

On election security, Omoseyindemi identified political violence, thuggery, vote buying, intimidation, hate speech, misinformation and disinformation as potential threats requiring early intervention.

He called on security agencies to strengthen their cooperation with INEC through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, particularly in intelligence gathering, early warning systems, prevention and response mechanisms.

The commission is also working to ensure that eligible voters can update their records and collect their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the elections.

Omoseyindemi said INEC was strengthening the capacity of its permanent and ad-hoc personnel through training and retraining to ensure that election officials understood their responsibilities and complied with established guidelines.

He added that the commission was reviewing its logistical requirements, including vehicles, motorcycles, generators, communication facilities, election materials, storage arrangements and personnel deployment.

The exercise covers the state’s 16 local government areas and 177 registration areas, with the aim of identifying potential gaps early and ensuring the timely distribution of election personnel and materials on election day.

INEC is also working to improve the capacity of its personnel to deploy and operate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and other approved technological applications.

Representatives of political parties, security agencies, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, faith-based organisations, youth and women’s groups, development partners and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our (INEC) preparations have been deliberate, comprehensive and proactive rather than reactive,” Omoseyindemi said.

“Let us remember that the credibility of an election is not determined only on the election day; it is built through adequate preparation, effective collaboration and public confidence long before the first ballot is cast,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT

INEC is expected to continue its preparations through voter record updates, PVC collection, personnel training, logistical reviews and coordination with security agencies and other electoral stakeholders.

BOTTOM LINE

INEC’s preparations in Ekiti are focused on improving operational readiness, strengthening election security and securing stakeholder cooperation ahead of the 2027 general elections.