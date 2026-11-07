Trump weighs resuming Iran war as US military prepares for possible fresh attacks

KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump says he will soon decide whether to resume military operations against Iran.

Trump said the United States had achieved its objectives but left open the possibility of further attacks.

US Central Command is reportedly preparing for a possible resumption of major military operations.

Mediators have continued diplomatic efforts, while Trump has also spoken of progress in negotiations.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump says he will soon decide whether to resume military operations against Iran, as the US military reportedly steps up preparations for possible fresh attacks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said he was considering whether further strikes were necessary to ensure Iran could no longer pursue its nuclear programme.

The United States and Israel launched the conflict in February, with the stated objective of preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

“Do we want to go further” with the attacks to ensure Iran’s nuclear programme is dead and “it will never happen again?” Trump asked.

He added that he would prefer not to destroy more of Iran but warned that further attacks could become necessary.

Following a meeting with his national security advisers, Trump said the United States had achieved “everything that we’ve wanted to control” in relation to Iran.

“Now we will make a decision,” he said.

THE ISSUES

Trump’s comments come amid reports of renewed military preparations by the United States.

The US news website Axios quoted an American official as saying that US Central Command (CENTCOM) was stepping up preparations for a possible resumption of major military operations in Iran.

However, the official said the command had not received fresh orders from Washington to proceed with the operations.

The reported preparations indicate that military action remains an option under consideration as the administration weighs its next move.

DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS

While Trump considers whether to resume attacks, mediators have made several recent trips to Tehran to pursue talks aimed at resolving the conflict.

The US president has also spoken of possible progress in negotiations, leaving diplomatic efforts ongoing alongside preparations for a possible return to military action.

BOTTOM LINE

Washington faces a decision between further military action and continued negotiations with Tehran. Trump’s next move will determine whether the conflict resumes or diplomatic efforts get more room to produce an agreement.