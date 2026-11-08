Scholars’ group endorses Tinubu for second term

By Emmanuella Opara | November 8th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Progressive Scholars Network has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The group cited education reforms, improved lecturers’ welfare, NELFUND and infrastructure development.

It acknowledged the economic difficulties caused by government reforms but called for stronger social protection measures.

The group plans to deploy its intellectual and professional resources to support policy research and public enlightenment ahead of the election.

MAIN STORY

The Progressive Scholars Network, a coalition of academics, intellectuals and professionals, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, citing his administration’s education reforms, economic policies and infrastructure investments.

The group announced its position in a statement signed by its Convener, Prof. Abubakar Mohammed, in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Sunday, following an assessment of the administration’s performance ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

It identified the Federal Government’s renegotiated agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, interventions in tertiary education and efforts to improve lecturers’ welfare among the reasons for its endorsement.

The network particularly welcomed the agreement providing for a 40 per cent increase in academic staff emoluments from January 2026, alongside improved academic allowances and a special professorial cadre allowance.

It described the agreement as an important step towards addressing lecturers’ welfare and rebuilding confidence between the Federal Government and the academic community. However, it urged the government to ensure its full implementation and maintain engagement with university unions to prevent disruptions to academic activities.

The group also commended the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, describing it as an intervention that could improve access to tertiary education, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It called for greater transparency and accountability in the administration of the scheme to ensure that eligible students benefit.

On the economy, the network acknowledged the difficulties Nigerians have faced under the administration’s reform policies but argued that sustained implementation could encourage investment, improve productivity and create employment opportunities.

It urged the Federal Government to strengthen social protection programmes and provide more effective support for vulnerable households affected by economic hardship.

The group also recognised investments in transportation, energy and other critical infrastructure, while calling for their expansion to rural and underserved communities.

Mohammed said the network believed increased funding for universities, research institutions, technical education, science and technology was necessary to strengthen Nigeria’s human capital.

Explaining its endorsement, the group said the 2027 election would give Nigerians an opportunity to assess both the achievements and shortcomings of the Tinubu administration.

It argued that continuity in government would allow ongoing reforms to be consolidated, implementation gaps addressed and national institutions strengthened, while stressing that continued support should go hand in hand with accountability.

The network disclosed plans to mobilise its intellectual and professional resources for policy research, public enlightenment and constructive engagement ahead of the election.

It also called on academics, students, professionals and other Nigerians to participate actively in the democratic process, maintaining that its endorsement would not prevent it from scrutinising government policies or advocating improvements in education, economic opportunities and citizens’ welfare.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“PSN commended Tinubu for the re-negotiation of the Federal Government’s agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which provides for a 40 per cent upward review of academic staff emoluments, effective January 2026, alongside improved academic allowances and a special professorial cadre allowance,” the group said.

“The Progressive Scholars Network hereby formally declares its political support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election,” the statement read in part.

WHAT’S NEXT

The network plans to use its professional and intellectual resources to conduct policy research, promote public awareness and engage stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general election.

It also intends to continue evaluating government policies and advocating improvements in education, economic opportunities and citizens’ welfare.

BOTTOM LINE

The endorsement adds the Progressive Scholars Network to the groups declaring support for Tinubu’s re-election bid, with education reforms, lecturers’ welfare and economic policy continuity forming the central arguments behind its position.