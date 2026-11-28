By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 29, 2026

Key Points

Peter Obi says a government led by him and Rabiu Kwankwaso would focus on delivering results rather than making excuses

Obi promises to invest in education and healthcare, fight corruption and generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity

The NDC presidential candidate says he plans to develop Aba into an export hub linked economically with Port Harcourt

Main Story

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has promised that his government would take responsibility for addressing Nigeria’s challenges rather than offer excuses if elected.

Obi made the commitment on Friday during a town hall meeting with business leaders, academics, artisans and residents in Aba, Abia State. He said a government formed by him and Rabiu Kwankwaso would prioritise accountability, public service and the effective use of public funds.

“Kwankwaso and I want to form a government that will not give you excuses. We already know the excuses, and we will tackle the challenges,” Obi said.

He criticised the country’s borrowing practices, arguing that loans should finance productive investments rather than expenditure without lasting economic benefits. He also identified unemployment, poverty, inadequate healthcare and weaknesses in education as challenges requiring government attention.

Obi pledged to fight corruption and ensure public funds serve the public interest. On electricity, he promised that his administration would generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000 megawatts of power, while insisting that government borrowing must be directed towards investment.

The former Anambra governor also outlined an economic development plan for Aba, promising to turn the commercial centre into an export hub and link it with Port Harcourt to create a larger economic hub within the first few years of his proposed administration.

On security, he said his government would prioritise the protection of citizens, including schoolchildren and other vulnerable groups. He also called for national unity and described his preferred Nigeria as a country where every child could have the opportunity to succeed regardless of background.

What’s Being Said

Obi said his proposed administration would focus on practical governance, public accountability and investment in critical sectors.

“We will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW and any money we borrowed must be for investment,” Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate, Nigeria Democratic Congress.

The supplied report contains no independent response from the government, economic analysts or other stakeholders to assess the feasibility or funding of the proposals.

What’s Next

Obi says his proposed administration would pursue the 10,000MW electricity generation, transmission and distribution target if elected

He has proposed developing Aba into an export hub linked with Port Harcourt within the first few years of his administration

The NDC candidate’s proposals will require further details on funding, implementation timelines and delivery targets to assess their feasibility

The Bottom Line:

Obi’s message centres on public accountability, infrastructure investment and economic productivity. However, the credibility of the proposals will depend on how the campaign translates broad commitments, particularly on electricity, security and industrial development, into costed policies and measurable implementation plans.