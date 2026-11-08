Sultan directs Muslims to sight new moon on Monday

By Emmanuella Opara | November 8th 2026

KEY POINTS

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Jumada Assaniya 1448 AH on Monday, November 9.

The sighting exercise will take place on the 29th day of Jumada al-Ula.

Muslims who sight the crescent are expected to report to their nearest district or village head.

Confirmed reports will be forwarded to the Sultan for necessary action.

MAIN STORY

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across Nigeria to search for the new moon of Jumada Assaniya 1448 AH on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the Sultanate Council of Sokoto and signed by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, who chairs the council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

The council asked Muslims to begin the crescent sighting exercise on Monday, corresponding to the 29th day of Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH.

Jumada Assaniya, also known as Jumada al-Thani or Jumada al-Akhirah, is the sixth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The council instructed anyone who sights the new moon to report the observation to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

It explained that confirmed sightings should be channelled through traditional institutions to enable the Sultan to take the necessary action.

The announcement forms part of the established process for determining the beginning of a new month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

The council also urged Muslims to seek Allah’s guidance and assistance in carrying out the religious responsibility.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Jumada Assaniya 1448 AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA),” the statement said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Reports from Muslims who sight the crescent will be transmitted through district and village heads to the Sultanate Council for confirmation and further action.

BOTTOM LINE

The Sultan’s directive sets Monday, November 9, as the date for Muslims across Nigeria to search for the crescent marking the beginning of Jumada Assaniya 1448 AH, subject to confirmation of the sighting.