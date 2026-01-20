Egypt Greenlights Massive 4,000-Bed ‘Medical Capital City’ Project

Egypt is set to transform its healthcare landscape with the construction of a state-of-the-art “Medical Capital City for Hospitals and Educational Research and Training Institutes.” Following a high-level meeting on Monday, January 19, 2026, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued an immediate mandate to transition the project from its 221-feddan planning phase into active construction.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s administration has labeled the project a national priority, positioning the new medical hub as a qualitative shift in health services designed to serve Egypt and the wider Middle East and Africa region.

The massive facility is designed with a capacity exceeding 4,000 beds and will house 18 separate specialized institutes. Technical details provided by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar confirm that the city will provide a comprehensive range of critical services, including neonatal care, advanced surgical operations, and intermediate and intensive care.

Complementing the clinical infrastructure is the new National University for Medicine and Medical Technology, which will feature five specialized colleges: Human Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Applied Medical Technological Sciences. This academic wing aims to accommodate 4,000 students and integrate a dedicated research center to spearhead disease prevention programs.

To ensure world-class operational standards, the Egyptian government is adopting a hybrid Public-Private Partnership (PPP) management model. Under this arrangement, Egyptian authorities will retain full control over medical policies and clinical staffing—including doctors and nurses, while a foreign partner will be contracted to oversee facility management and support services.

Several international offers for this partnership are currently under review. The project, which is being coordinated alongside the Engineering Authority, is expected to serve not only as a primary treatment center but also as a premier hub for community awareness and medical training for the next generation of Egyptian healthcare professionals.