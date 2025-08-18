INEC Commences Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that the Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise will commence today. According to a post via its official X handle on Monday, the electoral umpire said it had started with the online pre-registration phase today, Monday, August 18, 2025.

The commission stated that eligible Nigerians can commence their registration online via the portal www.cvr.inecnigeria.org, ahead of the physical registration exercise scheduled to begin on August 25, 2025.

It said, “In-person registration will take place at all its 37 state offices and 774 local government area (LGA) offices nationwide, to ensure easy access for prospective voters.

“The CVR exercise is open to new voters aged 18 and above, those who wish to collect or transfer their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and individuals who need to replace lost or damaged PVCs.”

The commission, however, cautioned against multiple registrations, warning that violators risk penalties. INEC also urged Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that voter registration is critical to ensuring inclusive participation in the nation’s democratic process.

The commission advised the public to reach out via its call centre on 0700-CALL-INEC (0700-2255-4632) or through its short code 4632.

INEC reiterated its commitment to consolidating democracy, assuring that every eligible voter would have the opportunity to register ahead of upcoming elections.