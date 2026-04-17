INEC Chair to lead electoral reform talks at Abuja policy dialogue ahead of 2027 polls

Key points

INEC Chairman to deliver keynote at high-level electoral policy dialogue in Abuja.

Stakeholders to examine reforms ahead of 2027 general elections.

Outcome to include policy recommendations for government action.

Main story

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Joash Amupitan, is set to deliver a keynote address at a stakeholders’ policy dialogue focused on critical challenges affecting Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The high-level engagement, organised by Abuja-based law firm Law Corridor, will take place on April 29, 2026, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

According to the organisers, the dialogue will convene a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including political party leaders, civil society organisations, and both local and international election observers.

Prominent legal practitioners and public commentators expected at the event include Muyiwa Atoyebi, Seun Okinbaloye, Bala Maiyaki, Ahmed Raji, Patrick Ikwueto, Alhassan Umar, Dantele Yusuf and Bukola Idowu, among others.

The issues

Nigeria’s electoral system continues to face scrutiny over concerns ranging from voter apathy and electoral violence to technological gaps, legal disputes, and trust deficits in election outcomes.

With the 2027 elections approaching, stakeholders are increasingly pushing for reforms that will strengthen transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the electoral process.

The policy dialogue is expected to address these systemic challenges while exploring pathways for institutional strengthening and improved stakeholder collaboration.

What’s being said

The Managing Partner of Law Corridor, Henry Kelechukwu Eni-Otu, described the event as timely and critical.

“This year’s Policy Dialogue is so critical considering its proximity to the 2027 general elections… the need to address certain issues regarding Nigeria’s electoral process becomes germane,” he said.

He added that sustained engagement among stakeholders would help chart a clear pathway towards improving the credibility and integrity of elections in Nigeria.

What’s next

Organisers said a comprehensive policy brief outlining recommendations and a reform roadmap will be produced after the dialogue and submitted to relevant government ministries and agencies.

The engagement is also expected to shape ongoing national conversations around electoral reforms and influence legislative and institutional actions ahead of the next general elections.

Bottom line

As Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 polls, the upcoming policy dialogue signals renewed efforts by key stakeholders to address long-standing electoral challenges. The participation of INEC’s leadership underscores the importance of collaboration in driving reforms that can strengthen democratic processes and restore public trust.