IGP Egbetokun Inspects Intelligence Facilities In Abuja, Seeks Stronger Partnership With Security Experts

As part of renewed efforts to entrench intelligence-led policing in Nigeria’s internal security framework, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Thursday, inspected newly installed intelligence infrastructure at Idu community in Abuja.

According to the press statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, the ‎Force Public Relations Officer, on Thursday, 21st August, 2025, the visit formed part of strategic engagements with indigenous security firms, notably EIB STRATOC, a local security solutions provider, aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and the private sector in tackling emerging security threats.

The IGP, who was accompanied by senior officers including DIG Ben Okolo (Force Intelligence Department), DIG Adebowale Williams (ICT), AIG Adeleke Taiwo (Operations), and CP Felix Obe (Federal Operations), described intelligence gathering as the cornerstone of effective policing in the 21st century.

Egbetokun noted that the Force under his leadership remains committed to deploying technology, innovation and expertise—both local and international—to enhance operational capacity and public trust. He lauded the competence of EIB STRATOC and called on other security stakeholders and Nigerians to embrace closer collaboration with the Police and sister agencies to advance a technology-driven intelligence architecture for national security.

The Inspector-General reiterated his resolve to deepen the use of cutting-edge technology in policing, assuring that such initiatives would bolster crime prevention, early warning, and rapid response across the country.