Police Arrest Five For Carjacking, Buyer Held In Ibadan

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five men for allegedly snatching a taxi driver’s vehicle in Lekki and selling it for ₦500,000. The suspected buyer has also been apprehended.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on 1 August when three men boarded a taxi along Platinum Way, Jakande, Lekki. Midway through the trip, one of the suspects reportedly pulled out a locally made pistol and forced the driver out before fleeing with his black Toyota Corolla.

Following investigations, operatives of the Ilasan Division arrested five suspects: Favour Sunday (25), Ikot Moses (28), Dickson Ighobue Harrison (35), Joshua Adedamola (27) and Daniel Jonathan (26).

Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a press statement signed on Thursday, 21st August, 2025 said further enquiries revealed that the vehicle was sold to one Wasiu Arinola (40), who dismantled the car and resold the parts. Arinola was later arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the statement, ‘’Efforts are ongoing to recover the firearm used in the robbery, trace other vehicles linked to the syndicate, and prosecute all suspects’’.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, assured residents that the Command remains committed to their safety, urging members of the public to share timely information with the police for quick response.