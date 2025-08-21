Senate Committee Inspects NDDC Road Projects In Cross River

The Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced an inspection of ongoing road projects in Cross River State as part of its oversight responsibilities.

On Thursday, the committee visited several sites, including the 20-kilometre Okomita–Uyanga–Ehom Road in Akamkpa and Biase Local Government Areas, the 1.5km Idundu Junction–Idundu Bridge Road in Akpabuyo, and the 10.8km Aking–Osomba Road in Akamkpa. The projects are being executed by Messrs Faith Plant Nigeria Ltd.

The delegation, led by the committee chairman and senator representing Cross River South, Asuquo Ekpenyong, also included other members of the committee, NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, and the Executive Director of Projects, Obong Victor Antai. They were received by the Chairman of Akamkpa Local Government, Felix Akposi, along with state lawmakers Okon Owuna and Linus Bassey, as well as councillors from host communities.

Speaking during the visit, Senator Ekpenyong said the projects reflect the NDDC’s renewed commitment to infrastructure delivery in the Niger Delta. He noted that the roads, once completed, would enhance trade, improve access to schools and healthcare facilities, and serve as vital evacuation corridors for rural communities.

“The 10th Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, is committed to ensuring that these projects are completed to the highest standards,” he said, adding that the intervention has the full backing of the Senate leadership. He also commended Governor Bassey Otu for his infrastructural drive across the state.

Ogbuku, in his remarks, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to accountability and quality delivery. “The NDDC is determined to deliver durable infrastructure that will ease transportation burdens and drive socio-economic growth in Cross River and beyond,” he assured.