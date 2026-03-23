IEA warns 40 Middle East energy assets severely damaged, surpassing 1970s crisis

KEY POINTS

I nternational Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol confirmed that over 40 energy assets across nine countries have been “severely or very severely” damaged in the ongoing conflict.

The disruption is described as more significant than the 1973 and 1979 oil crises and the 2022 Russia-Ukraine gas crisis combined.

Strategic trade in petrochemicals, fertilizers, sulfur, and helium has been interrupted, posing a long-term threat to global supply chains beyond the eventual end of hostilities.

The IEA stands ready to release more than its initial 400 million barrel record reserve if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and market volatility persists.

MAIN STORY

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol reported on Monday that the structural damage to Middle Eastern energy infrastructure would likely prolong global supply disruptions long after a ceasefire is reached.

Speaking at Australia’s National Press Club in Canberra, Birol explained that the scale of the destruction, spanning refineries, oil fields, and pipelines in nine different nations means that bringing regional production back to pre-war levels will be a slow and technical process.

He noted that the three weeks of conflict have upended the entire global energy value chain, effectively neutralizing the Strait of Hormuz as a viable trade route.

The IEA chief further observed that the crisis has moved beyond just crude oil and natural gas. He stated that the interruption of “vital arteries” like fertilizers and petrochemicals would have serious consequences for global food security and manufacturing.

Birol addressed the heavy burden on Asian economies, which rely most on the region, and indirectly criticized unilateral export curbs, such as those seen in China. He maintained that while the IEA’s record release of 400 million barrels of emergency oil was helping to contain immediate price spikes, the only genuine solution to the current fuel shortage remains the full reopening of the Persian Gulf shipping lanes.

THE ISSUES

The primary concern for global policymakers is the “Compounded Shock” effect. Unlike previous crises that affected single commodities, the 2026 conflict has paralyzed oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and specialized industrial gases simultaneously. The destruction of desalination plants and IT infrastructure in the region further complicates the recovery, as modern oil extraction relies heavily on water injection and digital monitoring.

Additionally, the IEA’s move to propose demand-trimming measures for energy importers suggests that supply-side interventions alone, such as tapping strategic reserves, may no longer be sufficient to prevent a global recession if the damage to these 40+ assets proves permanent or requires multi-year repairs.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The current disruptions are equivalent to the 1970s crises and the 2022 gas crisis all put together,” stated Fatih Birol, IEA .

. “To have serious export restrictions without justification might not get plus points from the international community,” noted the IEA Director regarding China.

regarding China. “The only true solution to fuel supply disruptions is the reopening of the major trade route,” Birol emphasized in Canberra.

WHAT’S NEXT

The IEA is monitoring the Strait of Hormuz for any signs of reopening following President Trump’s five-day strike postponement.

for any signs of reopening following President Trump’s five-day strike postponement. Member nations are reviewing the demand-trimming measures proposed by the IEA last week to reduce domestic consumption of oil and gas.

proposed by the IEA last week to reduce domestic consumption of oil and gas. Technical teams are standing by to conduct damage assessments at regional refineries if the five-day pause in hostilities allows for safe transit.

at regional refineries if the five-day pause in hostilities allows for safe transit. A decision on a supplementary release of oil reserves beyond the 400 million barrels already committed is expected if the weekend deadline passes without a truce.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the “Repair Bill” for this war is already measured in years, not months. By confirming the destruction of over 40 critical assets, the IEA is signaling that even a total peace deal tomorrow would not immediately return the world to $70 oil. The structural damage to the Middle East’s energy heartland has created a new, higher baseline for global inflation.