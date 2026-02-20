ICPC Operatives Search Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Abuja Residence

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) conducted a search at the Aso Drive residence of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The search was confirmed by El-Rufai’s Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, via his official X handle, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct during the former governor’s eight-year administration.

The exercise followed a period of heightened scrutiny, with El-Rufai remaining in ICPC custody since Wednesday night. His transfer to the ICPC occurred immediately after his release on administrative bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which had initially detained him on Monday following his response to an official invitation.

While the ICPC spokesperson, John Odey, confirmed that investigators are currently questioning the former governor, the commission has yet to release specific details regarding the evidence sought during the residential search.

Legal representatives for the former governor have condemned the move, with lawyer Ubong Akpan describing the operation as a violation of fundamental rights and established legal procedures. Despite these objections, the ICPC maintains that the inquiries are part of a broader effort to ensure accountability for public funds.

The simultaneous involvement of both the EFCC and the ICPC suggests a multi-agency approach to the probe, as the former governor continues to cooperate with investigators under custody.