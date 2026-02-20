Friday, February 20, 2026
CUSTOMS & SECURITIY Police Launch 24-Hour Patrol To Protect Lagos Coastal Road

By
Kehinde Victor
-

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a 24-hour anti-crime patrol along the newly opened coastal road to safeguard commuters, construction personnel, and critical infrastructure. Announcing the initiative during a “show of force” on Thursday, February 19, 2026, Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh stated that the deployment is specifically designed to prevent vandalism, theft, and violent crimes.

This security surge follows the initial deployment of 50 patrol teams in December 2025, which the Commissioner credited with maintaining a zero-record of kidnapping or robbery along the corridor to date.

To enhance the existing security architecture, the command has added four mobile patrol teams tasked with continuous, round-the-clock movement to bridge gaps between fixed stationary posts. These teams are focused on protecting road facilities including lighting, barriers, and fencing—from vandals, while also monitoring black spots and vulnerable intersections.

The initiative is a collaborative effort supported by the Lagos State Government through the State Security Trust Fund and the Federal Ministry of Works, under the direction of Minister David Umahi.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olufemi Dare, welcomed the intervention, noting that the ministry had previously raised alarms over the theft of manhole covers, steel directional signs, and fencing. Dare expressed confidence that the increased police presence would effectively end the activities of hoodlums targeting government assets.

Commissioner Jimoh reassured residents and businesses that the patrols would extend into adjoining high-threat areas, with designated officers providing strict supervision to ensure a swift response to any security breach.

FCT NUJ, NDPC Seal Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Digital Safety For Journalists

