ICAN partners Police Academy to Boost Forensic Crime Investigation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano State to establish an accounting forensic research center, aimed at training police cadets and senior officers on modern trends of financial crimes investigation.

The ICAN president, Alhaji Ismaila Muhammad Zakari said the center, would help in curbing corruption in the country, emphasizing that when fully operational it would build the capacity of both serving personnel and cadets pursuing accounting career in the institution in assets tracing and fraud investigation.

“This collaboration is going to be good for our nation, what ICAN is thinking is to work jointly with the police at the centre of forensic accounting research in the Nigeria Police academy Wudil to train police officers from across the country in the area of forensic accounting, asset tracing, fraud and others financial crimes with a view to contribute in tackling corruption in Nigeria” he said.

Part of the agreement according to Mr. Zakari was the integration of ICAN curriculum in the syllabus of Bsc accounting of the institution.

He revealed that with the integration of the curriculum graduates of Bsc accounting from the academy will be exempted from 11 foundation courses in the ICAN professional examination.

He described the arrangement as special, stressing that if accounting graduates would be trained to become chartered accountants, it would help in the fight against corruption since they would be equipped with high competent tools use in fraud investigation and fighting corruption.

The Commandant of the police institution, AIG Sani U. Mohammed applauded ICAN for its prompt response to the yearnings of the institution and promised to work to ensure that the agreement yields positive results for the benefit of the entire nation.