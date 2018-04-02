NDIC Creates Toll Free Line to Tackle Banking Fraud

Alarmed by the rising sharp practices by banks operating in the country, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has created a help desk to help bank customers with complaints.

The corporation also operates a robust 24 hours’ national help desk with a toll-free telephone line number 080063424357, according to Mr Adikwu Igoche, manager in charge of Research Department at the NDIC.

“The desk is for further information and enquires on depositors’ claim settlement and complaints or sharp practices by their banks.

“The general public can also access our website on www.ndic.gov.ng,” Mr Igoche said.

Elsewhere, NDIC, said in a statement that in 2017, the number of fraud cases at banks in Nigeria rose by 56.3 percent to 26,132 from 16,751 recorded in 2016, resulting in the loss of N2.37 billion during the period under review.

Mr Mohammed Kudu Ibrahim, Head of Communications and Public Affairs Unit of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation said that “Similarly, the amount involved in the fraudulent activities documented increased by N3.33 billion from the N8.68 billion reported in 2016 to N12.01 billion in 2017 or 38 percent,” he said.

According to him, the number of employees of banks involved in malpractices in the financial sector increased in 2017 to 320 from 231 in 2016.

Mr Ibrahim had lamented that the cases of fraud in the banking industry was rising and a panel would be set up to probe the affected banks.