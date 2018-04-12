Police Uncover Illegal Brewing Company in Lagos

The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) uncovered an illegal brewing company where malt drinks and fake stout are produced at Egbe-Afa, Igbobo area of Ikorodu in Lagos.

The Police Command revealed this on Wednesday.

Five of the suspects in connection with this illegal act have been arrested by a team led by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal.

It was discovered that the illegal brewery produced malt drinks, stout and Ethanol which they pump into trucks to bottle at another location.

According to Edgal, the suspects would be further interrogated to know where the drinks were bottled and sold.

The Police Commissioner implored Nigerians to be vigilant, adding that it is pivotal to a society free from corrupt practices.

“You will recall that a fake wine factory was also discovered at Mushin recently. This is as a result of vigilance. I encourage the people to do more.

“This is an information which should have got to the police earlier, but I commend the people for sharing this information with the police.

“People must be deeply involved in crime fighting and this can only be done if we are vigilant.

“Lagosians can only give credible information to the people when they are healthy; so I will encourage you to say something when you see something,” he said.

“This is an illegal distillery where malt, stout and ethanol are being produced in an unhygienic environment thereby feeding poison to the people.

“This success story of the police is an evidence that community policing and partnership is working in the state.