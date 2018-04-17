Canadian Organization Awards SunTrust Bank ISO, PCI DSS Certificates

One of the leading organisations in audit management systems and processes, PECB Canada has awarded SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited an ISO 2007:2013 and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certification.

The financial institution received this award in Lagos after undergoing series of intense implementation exercise and audit processes which began in October 2017 last year.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Muhammad Jibrin while speaking at the certificate presentation said the certification was a proof of the bank’s commitment to provide all its customers with maximum protection.

“When we opened our office for business in 2015, we actually promised that we would be technology-based banking. Our commitment has been that we would ensure that we give priority to cyber security and even to physical security.

We also want to ensure that they are very efficient and more importantly, they must be highly secured. We believe to a large extent that our systems are the simplest and efficient across the industry. And today we are celebrating the certification of one of the most secured systems you can have across the industry,” he said.

Jubrin noted that the feat could not have been achieved without the support from Digital Jewels Limited, which is an indigenous consulting firm that focuses on IT security, risk management governance and the rest.

“These standards are required for anyone who wants to make payments with cards and without these two certifications you would not be able to say you are highly secured in what you are doing.

This is the foundation and we believe we would ensure that our customers are protected from cyber-attack and the same time, we would ensure that this certification continues and we are committed to that ad we would continue to do that,” he added.

The Managing Director Digital Jewels, Mrs. Adedoyin Odunfa said: “This is a real milestone and it is important to note that these milestones are not easy to achieve especially for such a young bank and clearly it demonstrates that SunTrust Bank understands that IT is the game changer today especially for financial services industry.”