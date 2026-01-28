HYPREP Launches Phase Two Of Aviation Training For Ogoni Youths In Lagos

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has officially commenced the second phase of its specialized aviation training programme, part of a broader “gentle revolution” to provide sustainable livelihoods for the Ogoni people. On January 19, 2026, 19 selected youths from the four local government areas of Ogoniland (Eleme, Gokana, Khana, and Tai) began a rigorous six-week Cabin Crew training course in Lagos.

This follows a successful Phase One that trained 30 youths, several of whom secured immediate employment with Dana Air. Project Coordinator Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey emphasized that the initiative aims to move Ogoni youths from low-level labor into high-end, globally competitive career pathways as the region undergoes post-clean-up economic recovery.

The aviation programme is a critical pillar of HYPREP’s 2026 goal to create over 1,500 direct jobs through alternative livelihood schemes. Beyond cabin crew roles, the project has historically proposed training for air hostesses, ticketers, and controllers to ensure a diversified presence of Ogoni professionals in the Nigerian aviation sector.

Mrs. Josephine Nzidee, Head of Sustainable Livelihood at HYPREP, noted that certification is strictly merit-based, ensuring that only those who pass the intensive theoretical and practical sessions are awarded certificates. This focus on “industry-ready” skills is designed to bridge the representation gap for Niger Delta youths in specialized technical fields.

In addition to aviation, HYPREP is simultaneously rolling out training for 100 Ogoni youths in Mechatronics at the University of Port Harcourt and plans to launch courses in cybersecurity, commercial diving, and mud logging later this year.

These high-demand skills are intended to prepare the local workforce for the anticipated resumption of oil exploration under the federal government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda. By equipping youths with “portable” skills that can be used anywhere in the world, HYPREP aims to ensure that the restoration of Ogoniland is not just environmental, but also a permanent socio-economic transformation that positions the community on the global map.