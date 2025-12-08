How To Register For JAMB UTME 2026: Complete Step-by-Step Guide For Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released its full registration framework for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), outlining a detailed process designed to prevent errors and help candidates successfully complete their registration. With registration set to run from Friday, January 31, 2026, to Saturday, March 8, 2026, candidates are strongly advised to understand every step before beginning.

This guide breaks down the complete procedure, important warnings, and common issues candidates may encounter, ensuring prospective applicants have everything they need to navigate the 2026 UTME registration smoothly.

STEP 1: Confirm the Accuracy of Your Personal Information

Before attempting to generate a JAMB profile code, candidates must ensure that their personal data with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is correct and up to date.

This includes:

National Identification Number (NIN)

Full name

Date of birth

Gender

State and Local Government of Origin

Email address

Any A-Level or relevant academic details

JAMB stresses that any error in your NIMC profile will automatically reflect during registration since your biodata is pulled directly from NIMC. Therefore, all corrections must be done at NIMC before registration begins.

STEP 2: Generate Your JAMB Profile Code

Once your details are confirmed, the next step is generating your JAMB profile code — the most critical part of the registration process. To generate your profile code, send your 11-digit NIN in the following format:

NIN 00000011111

Send to 55019 or 66019

Important notes:

This command must be typed correctly to avoid errors.

Once generated, your profile code cannot be changed.

Your biodata will automatically be retrieved from NIMC.

The phone number used to generate the code becomes your unique identifier for all JAMB activities.

If your SIM card is linked to another candidate, JAMB will notify you. In that case, retrieve the original SIM or use a fresh one.

STEP 3: Purchase Your JAMB E-PIN from Approved Channels

After successfully generating your profile code, the next step is to obtain your UTME E-PIN. JAMB warns candidates strictly to buy E-PINs only from authorised platforms.

Approved channels include:

Commercial banks

Accredited online payment platforms

JAMB offices

Approved vendors stationed at CBT centres

Avoid purchasing E-PINs from unapproved agents to prevent invalid codes or registration fraud.

STEP 4: Visit an Accredited JAMB CBT Centre for Registration

Once you have your E-PIN, proceed to any accredited JAMB CBT Centre or official JAMB office to complete the registration.

What to expect at the centre:

You will be presented with the official JAMB registration template.

Ensure that every detail filled in matches the information displayed on your dual screen during registration.

Verify your passport photograph, subjects, course selection, and institution choices before submission.

Your fingerprints and facial biometrics will be captured at the centre.

JAMB emphasises that no CBT centre is allowed to force biometric capturing. If your fingerprints fail to register, you must visit the nearest JAMB office for assistance.

STEP 5: Check and Recheck All Your Details Before Final Submission

JAMB urges candidates to thoroughly review all information before finalising the registration. The dual-screen setup at centres ensures that candidates can cross-check their biodata, subject combinations, photograph, and biometrics in real time.

Once submitted, correcting errors becomes difficult and sometimes impossible. JAMB warns that inaccurate data can lead to admission delays or complete disqualification.

STEP 6: Resolve All NIMC Issues Before Attempting Registration

Some of the most common challenges faced by candidates occur during the verification of NIN details. JAMB advises candidates to handle the following long before registration opens:

Wrong name arrangement

Incorrect date of birth

Gender mismatch

Unupdated data on NIMC portal

Changes must be done at NIMC and verified on the candidate’s mobile number before generating the profile code.

COMMON JAMB REGISTRATION ERRORS AND HOW TO FIX THEM

JAMB also identified several recurring issues that candidates often encounter during profile code generation:

1. “Error 55019/66019”

This occurs when the request is incorrectly formatted.

Fix: Use the accurate command: NIN 00000011111 to 55019 or 66019.

2. “Number Already Registered”

This means the phone number is currently linked to another JAMB profile.

Fix: Retrieve the linked SIM card or use a new phone number.

3. “Unable to Verify NIN”

This error often happens due to network delays between NIMC and JAMB.

Fix: Wait for some time and retry.

Candidates should also ensure they use a functioning email address and personal phone number, as both cannot be changed or used by more than one candidate.

REGISTRATION SALE PERIOD FOR THE 2026 UTME

The form for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination will officially be available between:

Friday, January 31st, 2026

to

Saturday, March 8th, 2026

Candidates are strongly advised to complete all NIMC corrections and prepare required documents ahead of time.