JAMB Discovers 9,460 Illegal Admissions Across 20 Tertiary Institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has uncovered no fewer than 9,469 illegal admissions across 20 tertiary institutions for the 2024 academic session. JAMB said the admissions were processed outside its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), which is designed to ensure transparency and fairness in the nation’s tertiary admission process.

According to data obtained from the board, Kano State University of Science and Technology topped the list with 2,215 illegal admissions, followed by Ladoke Akintola University of Technology with 1,215 cases. Other institutions flagged include Gombe State University (1,164), Emmanuel Alayande University of Education (761), Federal University of Technology, Owerri (534), and Ambrose Alli University (514).

Additional institutions on the list include Igbinedion University (365), Akwa Ibom Polytechnic (340), College of Nursing, National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi (281), Achievers University (267), Nigeria Police Academy (263), Abia State Polytechnic (256), Osun State University (224), Federal University, Lafia (189), Niger State Polytechnic (182), Federal Polytechnic, Idah (171), Edo State Polytechnic (166), Anchor University (133), Michael and Cecilia Ibru University (116), and the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (113).

CAPS, introduced by JAMB, centralises admission processes, allowing candidates to track their admission status while ensuring institutions adhere to merit-based selection.

The board has repeatedly warned institutions against offering admissions outside CAPS, noting that candidates admitted through such backdoor processes are ineligible for the National Youth Service Corps programme.

Speaking at JAMB’s 2025 policy meeting in Abuja last week, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described admissions conducted outside JAMB as illegal, warning that institutions and individuals involved would face prosecution and sanctions.

“Any admission conducted outside CAPS, regardless of its intentions, is illegal,” the minister said. “Both institutions and the candidates involved will be held accountable, and sanctions may include withdrawal of institutional assets and prosecution of culpable officers or governing council members.”